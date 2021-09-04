Where is Extreme Rules 2021 taking place?

WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26th, 2021 will be taking place in Columbus, Ohio. The Nationwide Arena will host the event, which last hosted the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on March 11th, 2018.

The first-ever WWE pay-per-view to take place from Nationwide Arena was King of the Ring, 2002. The event saw Brock Lesnar win the King of the Ring tournament and advance to a WWE Undisputed Championship match. This event began the incredible rise of 'The Beast Incarnate' on the WWE roster.

For the first time ever @WWE EXTREME RULES comes to Columbus on Sunday, September 26th. The Only Rule is...There are No Rules…Anything Goes...Extreme Rules! Tickets & more: https://t.co/tTPe8P8yth pic.twitter.com/b6nTuHNplr — Nationwide Arena (@NationwideArena) August 31, 2021

As of this writing, several tickets are still available for the event. Floor seats are currently on sale for between $300 to $500. Lower bowl and upper bowl seating are also still available.

Nationwide Arena currently has Becky Lynch defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair as their main graphic. The arena also lists Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins as appearing.

What happened at last year's Extreme Rules pay-per-view?

Last year's Extreme Rules pay-per-view took place from the WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The event was renamed The Horror Show at Extreme Rules for the first time.

It's an EYE for an EYE when @reymysterio and @WWERollins finally settle their score at The Horror Show at #ExtremeRules. 👀 pic.twitter.com/M0BPvPWuCm — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020

The pay-per-view will no doubt be remembered for the first-ever 'Eye for an Eye' match. The bout took place between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio. The rules stated that whoever removed an eye of their opponent won the match. Rollins picked up the victory, extracting Mysterio's eye using the steel steps.

Seth Rollins spoke with TalkSport about the eye-watering Extreme Rules match in July 2020:

"Obviously it’s a match that has never been done before. I think people maybe tuned in out of morbid curiosity to see what would happen. I certainly did not expect to be in that match at any point leading up to it. When the stipulation was given to me, I was definitely caught off guard and didn’t even really know how to prepare for it. At the end of the day, was it ideal? No. Did it catch people’s attention? Sure. It ended up on TMZ. I think we sort of accomplished what wrestling wants to accomplish and that is we told a very interesting story and there was some outside interest in the finish even though it was very weird – and that’s OK. If you like the Lake of Reincarnation in AEW but you hate the eye-for-an-eye match… you know what I mean? Then where are we really at here?", Seth Rollins said. (h/t TalkSport)

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules event also saw Bray Wyatt defeat Braun Strowman in a cinematic 'Wyatt Swamp Fight' match. New SmackDown Tag Team Champions were also crowned when Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The New Day.

