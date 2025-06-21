Where is former WWE star Claudio Castagnoli now? Find out after John Cena mentioned him on SmackDown

John Cena's pipe bomb segment has generated an earth-shaking reaction in the WWE Universe. The Cenation Leader's mic skills are getting highly praised by fans, with many believing that this is the real potential of Cena as a heel.

During the promo segment, the Franchise Player dropped the names of three former WWE stars: Claudio Castagnoli, Nic Nemeth, and Matt Cardona. Following this epic segment, one of the major questions that arises among fans is, Where is Claudio right now?

For those who might not know, Claudio was known as Cesaro in the Stamford-based promotion. The former United States Champion left WWE in February 2022. After this, he made his debut in the All Elite Wrestling promotion at the Forbidden Door event in June of the same year.

The debut of the former WWE star gained major attention from the AEW fans. Further, the 44-year-old star became a member of the Blackpool Combat Club. As of the time of writing, Claudio remains an integral part of Tony Khan's promotion and continues to work with him.

He has even made multiple appearances in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and engaged in significant showdowns. Still, the Swiss Superman is yet to react to his reference on SmackDown this week.

It's intriguing to note that Cena and Cesaro crossed paths in WWE when the Franchise Player was the United States Champion on RAW. Unexpected references to the former star made the segment feel more realistic and eventually made John Cena's pipe bomb a must-watch segment.

It remains to be seen how the storyline will further evolve between John Cena & CM Punk, as we are just inches away from Night of Champions.

Nic Nemeth and Matt Cardona reacted after John Cena's pipe bomb on WWE SmackDown.

Besides, Claudio, the names of Nic Nemeth FKA Dolph Ziggler and Matt Cardona FKA Zack Ryder were also dropped by the Cenation Leader. Following SmackDown, Ryder took his official Twitter (X) account and reacted to his reference.

The former IC Champion tagged John Cena and said 'hello' to him, which is a reply of Cena acknowledging him on the blue brand. On the other side, Nic also posted a cryptic GIF on his account, giving a message about the danger zone.

These tweets came soon after SmackDown concluded and imply that this is how Dolph Ziggler has seemingly reacted to Cena dropping his name on Friday Night show. Many fans are now also expecting Nemeth to make his return for one more time.

