Where is Goldberg now?

Goldberg may just be the most polarizing superstar in WWE history. While it is certain that he has a vast contingent of fans, not everyone is a fan of his blink-and-you-miss-it match style.

Despite his incredible 173-0 record in WCW, Goldberg could not translate the momentum of his first run into a successful WWE stint, at least the first time around. He made a valiant return in 2016 and since then has been a part-time fixture on WWE television/pay-per-view events. We last saw Goldberg put Drew McIntyre over at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

When is Goldberg coming back?

Goldberg is almost certain to return to a WWE ring this year. He confirmed as much to The Pop Culture Show during an interview last year.

I am contracted with the WWE for the next two years through 2022, '23. I've got two matches per year.

During the course of the very same interview, Goldberg reiterated how strong his WWE commitment is. Even though he didn't have fun the first time around, he seems to be having a really good time during this particular stint:

My WWE commitment is still going strong. At 53, I never would've imagined especially after making fun of Flair when he was doing it in his early 40s.

In fact, Goldberg has also named opponents that he wishes to face from the roster, and one of them is Cesaro (he revealed this during The Bump):

I'd love to get in the ring with Cesaro. He's one of the most talented guys to have ever put on a pair of boots. There's no question about it. He's very underappreciated, but now he's getting some attention that's well-deserved.

Could we see Goldberg on the SummerSlam bill, one wonders? We still haven't gotten the Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg match that was advertised for WrestleMania last year. In case John Cena is unavailable, this could be the road that WWE goes down.

Which WWE Superstar would you like to see take on Goldberg in his one remaining contractual match in 2021?

