Where was Jimmy Uso during the recent episode of WWE SmackDown? Analyzing recent sighting

The highly anticipated return of Jimmy Uso to WWE SmackDown did not materialize on the latest episode of the blue brand. Many fans believed that he might return to confront The Bloodline or interfere in their Tag Team Championship defense against the Street Profits. However, The Bloodline successfully retained their titles, leaving Jimmy's return as the biggest unresolved question from SmackDown.

Interestingly, just before SmackDown aired, Jimmy Uso was spotted at a non-WWE event. The Samoan Twin attended Island Fights 84 to show his support for the promotion. The promotion's official Instagram account posted about the event, mentioning that some of Pensacola’s biggest names, including Jimmy Uso, came out.

Here, the former Bloodline member looked in great shape and was wearing a dark red t-shirt. Fans in the comment section expressed how much they miss seeing Jimmy Uso in WWE.

Jimmy's appearance at this non-WWE event suggests that the company had no plans to bring him back this Friday. Also, it appears that WWE has other plans to include the 39-year-old star in the Bloodline Saga.

It remains to be seen when the WWE Universe’s wish will be fulfilled, and the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion will make his highly anticipated comeback.

Why is Jimmy Uso absent from SmackDown?

Following WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga ousted Jimmy from The Bloodline. Reports soon surfaced suggesting that Jimmy was injured, which led to WWE sidelining him from the current Bloodline storyline.

Jey Uso shared significant news about his brother, stating that Jimmy will return soon. He also seemingly confirmed that his twin had indeed been injured. The YEET Master said:

“My brother will be back soon. I want to see him on TV. Like, if you really pay attention to Jimmy, Jimmy [is] funny as hell. He started shining on SmackDown for a little bit, then he got hurt. I’m excited to see his character back on TV—how he is with Roman [Reigns] now. Even with me."

The 39-year-old star's potential return plans could involve reuniting with Roman Reigns to reform the OG Bloodline and take on Solo Sikoa and his faction. This could ultimately lead to a potential Bloodline Civil War at Survivor Series: WarGames later this year.

