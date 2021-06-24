Where does John Cena live now?

John Cena currently lives in the private community of Nature's Reserve. The community is located in Land O' Lakes in Tampa, Florida. There, Cena lives with his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. Since originally purchasing it, he has made several modifications to the house as well, to suit his needs. He also has other residences.

Since becoming a part-time WWE Superstar, John Cena has changed his life completely as he has focused on what he does on the silver screen instead of inside the squared circle.

Being a success in Hollywood along with his long WWE career has made John Cena a global icon. In this article, we'll take a look at where John Cena lives now.

What modifications has John Cena made to his Land O' Lakes residence?

Once he found success in WWE, John Cena moved to Florida and purchased a house. According to the records, Cena purchased his 3,704 square foot home in January 2005. Since the original purchase, Cena has made several modifications to the home to suit his purpose.

The home was seen in detail during the Total Bellas series when Cena was dating Nikki Bella. They lived together in the home, and Cena kept it in perfect condition. The home had Cena's personal elevator as well as an enclosed swimming pool, and even a huge guest house for visitors to stay in.

He has made several additions to the house since 2018.

Cena constructed a massive steel fence around the property that ensured his privacy. Cena also reconstructed the garage to make it a larger and more modern version of what he needed to keep his huge collection of cars.

The property is also far away from the big city, further ensuring his privacy.

Where was John Cena's childhood home?

John Cena grew up in West Newbury, Massachusetts. He was in a family of five children, and his home had five bedrooms. Cena and his brothers had a lot of space outside to run around as their home was on a 100,624 square foot lot.

Given that it was only his first home, it was massive, but since then Cena has only moved to larger and larger properties.

John Cena purchased a house in San Diego

If the reports are true I’m so happy for John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh on getting married 🎉🎉🎉💍🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/EhBpQT6dt0 — 💜🧈 | 엑소 (@AnnetteReid247) October 14, 2020

Other than his childhood home and his current house in Florida, John Cena also has a house in San Diego, California. Cena decided to have a house on each coast for himself. The house is in Mission Hills, California, and is built colonial-style.

The backyard of the house features a seating area, as well as a hot tub. He also has a full outdoor kitchen to entertain guests.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Rohit Mishra