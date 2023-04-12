Where is the new WWE Headquarters? First look at the building

During the nineties, Vince McMahon and Co. moved WWE's Headquarters to a giant rectangular building that came to be known as Titan Towers. Fans of the product may recall the site from the iconic Attitude Era commercial that ran during Super Bowl 1999. Having said that, it’s time to take a look at the new WWE Headquarters.

WWE has been planning to relocate to its new premises in Stamford for a while now. News that WWE would be relocating its Headquarters first broke in January. A company spokesperson said at the time that 677-707, Washington Blvd, would be the new WWE Headquarters' address. It was further noted that the company intends to achieve full relocation by April.

For those wondering what the new WWE Headquarters looks like, a company employee just happened to share a picture of the building on their Instagram. Michael A. Monteforte, otherwise known by his Insta handle @MKSlash1241, dropped a snap of the building on Washington Blvd for fans to see.

Michael is a WWE trainer and happens to be the brains behind the insane physical transformations of some of WWE's top superstars, including Gunther.

According to a recent report, WWE’s impending merger with the UFC following the Endeavor deal won’t affect their relocation plans.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the multi-billion dollar deal wouldn’t stop Vince McMahon and his employees from moving to the new WWE Headquarters.

“They’re still going to go… they’re still going to go into the new… there’ll be layoffs and stuff most likely, but they’re moving to the new place,” Meltzer said. “UFC is going to stay in Vegas. There might be some layoffs there, who knows, but they’re going to stay in Vegas. WWE will be headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. That’s not changing. They’re being run as two separate companies, but they are sister companies, and there will be people who will be working on both.”

Original WWE Headquarters will be remembered for iconic moments it gave fans

WWE had originally intended to put Titan Towers up for sale in 2019, but the move was delayed to 2022. The iconic building was also used to film several matches during the pandemic.

John Cena’s Firefly Fun House match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 Night 2 was filmed at the premises. The ladder matches at Money in the Bank 2020 were also shot in the building.

The old WWE Headquarters will mostly be remembered for the iconic moments they gave fans who grew up watching the product during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras.

