Where did Nikkita Lyons wrestle before WWE?

Nikkita Lyons has impressed fans and peers alike with her diverse skillset. The 23-year-old roared her way to the top of the NXT women’s tag division but fell short of defeating Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the tag team titles with friend-turned-enemy Zoey Stark.

For those not familiar with her background, Lyons grew up kickboxing, dancing, and singing. The Lioness of NXT got her start in pro wrestling with Women of Wrestling (WOW), where she performed under the ring name Faith the Lioness.

The Taekwondo Black Belt wrestled for WOW from 2019 to 2021 and was incredibly popular in the promotion. Her performance in WOW gained the attention of WWE officials, who signed Lyons to a contract in 2021.

After adapting to WWE’s style of wrestling at the Performance Center, Nikkita Lyons made her in-ring debut for the Stamford-based promotion on the December 31, 2021, episode of 205 Live under her current ring name. She lost to Amari Miller in her debut match.

Her NXT debut took place on the February 22, 2022, episode. Lyons defeated Kayla Inlay that night. Her charisma, athleticism, and finisher sent the wrestling world into a frenzy on social media.

The young star was the odds-on favorite to win the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament but lost her place because of an injury. Tiffany Stratton replaced Lyons in the tournament which Roxanne Perez ultimately won.

Zoey Stark’s betrayal hurt Nikkita Lyons on WWE NXT

The two women squared off against the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions in a rematch for tag the titles on the November 8, 2022, edition of NXT.

The challengers failed to win the titles. Frustrated, Zoey attacked Lyons after the match, much to the shock of everyone inside the arena.

Nikkita Lyons took to Twitter after the shocking betrayal and dropped a broken heart emoji. The NXT star was devastated that her best friend had attacked her after the loss.

Speaking of Zoey Stark, the veteran explained her actions tonight on NXT. How Nikkita Lyons will respond to Zoey Stark’s betrayal remains to be seen.

