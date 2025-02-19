Where are they now? - 6 women's superstars from the first-ever WWE Women's Elimination Chamber match 

The WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event from Toronto is taking place in just under two weeks. One of the bouts scheduled for the show is a Women's Elimination Chamber Match featuring Bayley, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Roxanne Perez.

Ad

The first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber Match took place on the February 25, 2018, edition of the Elimination Chamber PLE. The match featured Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Alexa Bliss.

The six women battled it out for over 29 minutes. In the end, Alexa Bliss shockingly won, but all six of the performers in the match made history.

In the time since then, many of their careers have taken dramatically different paths. This article will take a look at where they've all ended up since the first-ever women's Chamber bout.

Ad

Trending

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Below is where each of the six women's superstars involved in the first-ever WWE Women's Elimination Chamber Match are now:

#6. Alexa Bliss recently returned to action

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alexa Bliss won the first-ever WWE Women's Elimination Chamber Match and has held multiple titles since then. This includes tag team gold with a few different partners. She has been one of the major success stories in pro wrestling.

With that being said, WWE and the squared circle were missing Bliss for a few years. She disappeared from television in early 2023 and it later came out that she was on maternity leave. Just over two years later, however, she returned.

Ad

Now, Bliss is a member of the SmackDown roster. Not only that, but she has teased a feud with Nia Jax and Candice LeRae while other teases have hinted at Bliss joining The Wyatt Sicks in the coming days.

#5. Mickie James is working on a special WWE project

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mickie James was the veteran in the WWE Women's Elimination Chamber Match in 2018, with more experience than anyone else involved in the bout. Despite that, Vince let Mickie go and she was released in 2021.

The release was a controversial one, as Mickie's stuff was mailed to her in a trash bag. This drew a lot of attention online and much criticism was levied at WWE and the then Chairman Vince McMahon for the treatment of talent.

Ad

Fast forward to 2025, and Mickie is working with the company again, albeit not as an active competitor. Instead, she is one of the coaches on LFG, a reality show on the A&E Network. She is joined by Bully Ray, The Undertaker, and Booker T with the aim of shaping the stars of tomorrow.

#4. Sasha Banks is no more with WWE

Sasha Banks was the runner-up in the first-ever WWE Women's Elimination Chamber Match. While her loss was unfortunate, she was still one of the top stars in the company for the next several years.

Ad

However, things went awry in 2022. While still being one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Banks walked out and went home, alongside Naomi. While The Glow later returned to the company, Banks did not.

Instead, Sasha is now known as Mercedes Mone in All Elite Wrestling. Despite being seen by far less number of fans each week, she has found great success and likely considers the move a win. What she lacks in being under the spotlight is made up for with numerous titles, which is an impressive visual.

Ad

#3. Bayley is a top star on RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bayley was a key component in the first-ever Women's Elimination Chamber Match, which made sense, as she was one of the top female stars of the era. Seven years later, that has remained the same.

In fact, The Role Model even managed to win the WWE Women's Championship in one of the top matches at WrestleMania last year. Now, she's part of Monday Night RAW and even dabbles in NXT.

The Role Model is the only person to compete in the original bout who will also be in action in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Out of everybody on this list, she has maintained her top status perhaps the best.

Ad

#2. Sonya Deville was recently released

Sonya Deville was the first woman to be eliminated in the premiere edition of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. This made sense, as she was still relatively green and new to WWE at that point.

The Jersey Devil was with WWE for years after that bout. In fact, as recently as this year, she was the leader of the Pure Fusion Collective, a stable on RAW also featuring Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler.

Ad

Unfortunately, Sonya was part of a batch of releases that took place earlier this month. While many like Giovanni Vinci, The Good Brothers, AOP, and various other performers were released, Deville was informed that her contract wouldn't be renewed, ending her current run in the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. Mandy Rose has a fan subscription site

Many fans had high hopes for Mandy Rose. Around the time when she was in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, there was an expectation among some of the WWE Universe that Mandy would have a Trish Stratus-like career.

Ad

That did not end up being the case. While she went to NXT to reinvent herself and had quite the run in the developmental brand, Mandy Rose was eventually released by the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Now, Mandy is primarily known for her fan site in which she models and interacts with her followers. Rose also hosts a podcast and routinely attends signings. As for pro wrestling, no one knows if she'll ever make a return to the squared circle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback