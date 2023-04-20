Where is Roman Reigns? Finding the reason for his WWE absence

Roman Reigns has been off WWE TV for the last couple of weeks. The Tribal Chief's last appeared on the RAW episode after WrestleMania, where he was supposed to join forces with Solo Sikoa to take on Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar in a tag match. However, the match didn't happen due to The Beast turning on The American Nightmare. Given his absence, one question that has been reverberating in the minds of WWE fans is where Roman Reigns is.

The Tribal Chief is currently on his scheduled break after WrestleMania. For those who don't know, The Head of the Table was reported to be taking a "significant break" after The Show of Shows. Given the busy schedule leading up to his match at WrestleMania 39, it wouldn't be wrong to say that The Tribal Chief deserves a lay-off.

However, Roman Reigns is expected to return to the company soon. The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is set to make his WWE TV return on the April 28th edition of SmackDown for the WWE draft. As you may know, the 2023 WWE Draft will occur on the April 28th episode of SmackDown and will continue on the May 1st episode of RAW. Fans can expect The Head of the Table to return to be a part of the "game-changing" WWE draft.

On another note, Roman Reigns last wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania 39, where he defeated Cody Rhodes to successfully defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, things are far from over between the duo, and the pair seem destined to meet once again inside the ring.

Will WWE split Roman Reigns' titles in the draft?

Roman Reigns has had a phenomenal run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on the main roster. The Tribal Chief has been on a roll ever since winning the WWE Championship in 2020, prevailing over several high-profile names in the company. He is nearing the 1000-day mark as the Universal Champion.

However, fans have been speculating about the Stamford-based company splitting the top titles in the upcoming draft. There have been murmurs of WWE allocating The Tribal Chief's titles to different shows. WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his opinion on the same:

"Well, he [Triple H] can do what he wants to do, but if you put both titles on one guy, to me that's not a good business decision because you take away the ability to book two guys against each other for both belts. And what if that guy gets hurt? Your title holder in both versions, RAW and SmackDown, is on the shelf." [0:35 – 1:08]

