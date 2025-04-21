Where was The Rock during WrestleMania 41? Potential truth revealed

The Rock was supposedly missing during the Night 2 main event. WrestleMania 41 came to an end with a historic moment - John Cena winning his 17th World Championship. But while fans celebrated Cena’s record-breaking win, many were left wondering: Where was The Rock? His absence during the highly anticipated match between Cena and Cody Rhodes was a big surprise, especially since he has been involved in the buildup to the feud.

Fans expected Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to appear on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. But just a day before the show, The Final Boss shared a video on Instagram showing himself driving around Maui, Hawaii. In the caption, he talked about spending time with family and enjoying peace on the island. This post pretty much confirmed he wouldn’t be at the show.

There’s been a lot of talk online about why The Great One missed The Show of Shows. One possible reason is his busy Hollywood schedule. He’s currently filming the live-action Moana movie, which is set to release next year. While nothing officially has been said, it seems his movie commitments may have kept him away from WWE’s biggest night.

While fans were hoping for a big surprise involving The Final Boss, especially in a match featuring John Cena, his absence was felt. Whether he makes a return later this year is something the WWE Universe will be watching closely.

WWE veteran angry with The Rock's booking

WrestleMania 41 has its fair share of unforgettable moments, but the absence of The Samoan Sensation left many fans- and even WWE veterans- shocked. Vince Russo, former WWE writer, was especially furious about how The Rock was booked leading up to the event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo called it a “power play” and accused WWE of politics, saying it made no sense to start a major storyline with The Rock at Elimination Chamber, only for him to disappear before the biggest show of the year.

Russo strongly believed that The People Champion’s absence during the Cena vs Rhodes match at Mania was not just scheduling issues but a bigger behind-the-scenes issue. He said that there’s no way the Stamford-based promotion would build up a storyline involving Cena turning heel without planning for The Brahma Bull to return.

As of now, it’s still unclear what’s next for The Final Boss in WWE, but Russo’s frustration reflects what many fans are feeling after the surprising no-show.

