What's next for former NXT stars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae?

NXT has seen plenty of changes over the past year. The Black & Gold brand has gone from being built around skilled, veteran performers to an almost purged roster in favor of the new 2.0 version.

Today, NXT has a new look, feel, and direction, and most of the brand's castoffs have signed with AEW. Two major names have stepped away from the sports entertainment industry. However, their return may be imminent.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were both staples of NXT for years. They were a bit of a power couple within the promotion. The husband and wife team recently stepped away from the action as they were set to have their first child. In the meantime, both have become free agents and can sign anywhere.

While neither performer has mentioned where they'll head next, the couple will benefit from their multiple talents wherever they go. It appears they'll remain a package deal to continue to work on storylines together.

If they don't return to NXT, where will Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae end up signing next?

The pair are on Tony Khan's radar, and it's almost certain that the AEW owner would love to bring in Johnny Wrestling. Candice would add even more depth to a growing women's division.

If that's the case, it comes with a second question: Are Gargano and LeRae a match for All Elite Wrestling? Or are they a better fit for Ring of Honor?

If Khan truly wants to market ROH similarly to what it was before, Gargano is suited for that scientific, wrestling-centric style.

The couple could also opt for a run through IMPACT Wrestling. While this would likely be a short-term destination with an open-door policy, it's become popular for free agents to look at a promotion that has been Hard to Kill, usually for a quick program or two.

Or, it's entirely possible that once they're comfortable, they could return to WWE as part of the main roster. Supposedly, management sees value in Gargano, especially as a future trainer/coach. They may throw in a run on RAW or SmackDown as an incentive for him to stay, keeping his wife in the fold.

Right now, it's down to what they choose. Neither Gargano nor LeRae is under the grip of a non-compete clause. They can pop up anywhere at any moment. It'll be interesting to watch where they decide to make the splash next.

Where do you think Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae will sign with next? Could they return to WWE or NXT? Please share your thoughts in the comment section below!

