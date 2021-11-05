Where will Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux end up next?

This week brought a bevy of shocking releases by WWE. Of these, two of the most prominent were the real-life couple Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

At one time, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were considered two of the brightest prospects in WWE. Recently, Kross received a strong push on RAW, which is what makes his release baffling.

Both were fantastic signings when they joined NXT in early 2020. Over a year and a half later, they are officially gone from the promotion.

It's odd because when Kross and Scarlett made their debut, it seemed as if they were destined to be a 'power couple' on the WWE main roster.

Kross' original entrance drew rave reviews as it set the stage for greater things ahead

Unfortunately, Kross and Scarlett's big break ended before its chance to begin. Kross' call-up to the main roster didn't include his significant other, and he was re-packaged as a bizarre, gladiator-type character.

Fans wanted the original version of Kross: the dark, brooding assassin who took no prisoners. They wanted to him reprise his role with Scarlett on NXT. WWE never took advantage of that on the main roster. Instead, they broke the pair up.

411 Wrestling @411wrestling #KarrionKross #WWE 411mania.com/wrestling/scar… Scarlett has confirmed that she sang the vocals in Karrion Kross’ entrance theme song. Kross made his in-ring debut on this week’s episode of NXT and his entrance theme had vocals in it. #Scarlett Scarlett has confirmed that she sang the vocals in Karrion Kross’ entrance theme song. Kross made his in-ring debut on this week’s episode of NXT and his entrance theme had vocals in it. #Scarlett #KarrionKross #WWE 411mania.com/wrestling/scar… https://t.co/8mRrOTJqkR

There's no doubt that wherever the couple ends up, they will be there together. While they found their biggest success in IMPACT Wrestling as Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, it's doubtful they'll return to the promotion. Allegedly, there were harsh feelings when they exited IMPACT.

The best bet for this power couple is to go to AEW. On AEW, Kross will have the chance to not only be a heavyweight contender, but also the opportunity to face men like Lance Archer, Jake Hager, and Wardlow.

Despite their release from WWE, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux will make a major impact on wrestling for years to come. They are both too talented to not do so.

Where do you think that Kross and Scarlett will show up next? Will they go to AEW, or possibly work out a deal to return to IMPACT? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

