Where will WWE SummerSlam 2021 be held?

WWE's SummerSlam is regarded as the second-most important pay-per-view for the company behind WrestleMania. The Biggest Party of the Summer has delivered some glorious and memorable moments over the years, setting up WWE's programming for the last few months of the year.

Last year's SummerSlam show was a little underwhelming as WWE had to present it in an empty arena. SummerSlam 2020 was held behind closed doors at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

But things are going to be a little different at SummerSlam 2021.

Where will SummerSlam 2021 be held?

SummerSlam 2021 will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21. Apart from being streamed online worldwide, SummerSlam will also be shown in theaters - a first for WWE.

"Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium is a state-of-the-art global events destination and home to the Las Vegas Raiders. SummerSlam will be one of the first sporting events held at full capacity at Allegiant Stadium," said WWE's statement.

WWE Superstars will also perform in front of a packed arena as over 44,000 tickets have been sold so far for SummerSlam 2021. This will be a drastic contrast to last year's SummerSlam, where WWE's stars had to perform in front of no audience. Fans at the venue are expected to mask up for the entirety of the show at the Allegiant Stadium.

This year's show will be the 34th edition of the pay-per-view and there are a few mouthwatering clashes in store for fans.

Roman Reigns and John Cena are set to battle for the Universal Championship, with the latter featuring in his first match in over a year.

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks will face each other in a WrestleMania 37 rematch, while Bobby Lashley will put his WWE Championship on the line against Hall of Famer Goldberg.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Arvind Sriram