Where is WWE Draft Night 1 2023 (SmackDown): Location, time , venue, tickets and more

Tonight on SmackDown, WWE Draft Night 1 will script the future of over 40 main roster superstars. Talent will be switched, rivalries will be forged or reformed, making up for an exciting evening. Two matches are also scheduled prior to Backlash PLE.

The April 28 edition of Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from the American Bank Center Arena at Corpus Christi, Texas. It is home to the Corpus Christi IceRays of the National American Hockey League (NHL) and the men's and women's teams of the Texas A&M–Corpus Christi Islanders NCAA basketball teams.

With a crowd capacity of around 10,000, pro wrestling has been a common occurrence in the American Bank Center. It was the venue for the 2015 Elimination Chamber event. The last SmackDown show to be hosted in the arena was in June 2018, featuring The Original Club and The New Day.

The OC (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Mia Yim) will be a part of WWE Draft Night 1 2023. However, New Day member Big E wasn't featured on the official list of the two-night event. Does the Powerhouse of Positivity have a surprise in store? We will find out soon.

WWE Draft 2023 Night One: Venue and timing

City: Corpus Christi, Texas

Venue/Arena: American Bank Center Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in witnessing the WWE Draft Night 1 event live from the audience can book their tickets via Ticketmaster. Prices currently range from $25 to $120, and entries will be allowed after 6:45 PM ET. Another website for tickets is Vividseats, which gives you detailed information about each seat with ticket prices ranging from $30 to $270.

In a latest report, WrestleTix noted that WWE SmackDown: Draft Night 1 was almost sold out.

What matches are scheduled for SmackDown amidst the WWE Draft Night 1 2023 proceedings?

Zelina Vega will face Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash for the SmackDown Women's Championship. In an effort to build momentum for the highly-anticipated clash, the LWO member will be up against Sonya Deville on SmackDown tonight.

The main event is expected to be the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match between defending champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn against The Usos. A lot is riding on this WrestleMania rematch in lieu of the ongoing power turmoil in The Bloodline.

The full list of names for WWE Draft Night 1 can be found here.

