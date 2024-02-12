Where is WWE RAW Season 32 Episode 7? (February 12, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will continue to gear up for the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and will feature an assortment of singles and tag team matches.

The February 12, 2024, episode of WWE RAW will be held at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The arena has a maximum capacity of 20,545 and is the home of the University of Kentucky's men's college basketball team, the Kentucky Wildcats.

Several shows from RAW, SmackDown, ECW, Superstars, 205 Live, NXT, Main Event, and more have occurred in Rupp Arena since 1988. The last time WWE held a show here was for the June 16, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Lexington, Kentucky

Venue/Arena: Rupp Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $23.50 up to $114. A bundle of two tickets ranges from $23.50 up to $545.

What to expect from tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW?

With the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia, just weeks away, several qualifying matches are occurring in both WWE's brands and divisions. For the men's division, two superstars could qualify tonight on RAW for the remaining spots in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, the winner of which would eventually face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

One qualifying match would see Ivar battle it out against LA Knight. The former has wreaked havoc against anybody he faced on WWE RAW, but the Megastar has continued his path to glory on SmackDown. Another two superstars facing tonight to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match are Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley.

As of this writing, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre have successfully qualified for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. It would be interesting to see who will join them after tonight's episode of the red brand.

Another qualifying match for the women's division is also set tonight. The returning Liv Morgan will face a tough opponent in Zoey Stark. While the former was out for months due to an injury, the latter remained active in the women's division. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair have already qualified for the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match, and it would be interesting to see who will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Other matches scheduled for tonight on WWE RAW are R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh in a singles match and the Imperium competing against Jey Uso and The New Day in a six-man tag team match.

