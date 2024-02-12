Former United States Champion to finally wrestle his first WWE RAW match in 1218 days? Why it must happen tonight

WWE RAW tonight will feature the build-up of the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event later this month. Fans can see several prominent names in action on the red show, including a former United States Champion.

Royal Rumble 2024 saw numerous stars return as part of the titular matches. One of those names was Andrade. Following the premium live event, he signed with WWE RAW but has yet to wrestle his first match on the brand after his comeback.

Expand Tweet

Andrade could finally have his first match on RAW since October 12, 2020, tonight. The landscape of the roster has drastically changed since his last appearance, allowing him to face some fresh faces. With Elimination Chamber inching closer, the former United States Champion might look to start gaining momentum by winning some matches over the next few weeks.

Many fans want the former AEW star to feud with Gunther, which could lead to a showdown between them at WrestleMania 40 for the Intercontinental Championship. Since The Ring General is seemingly occupied with Jey Uso, Andrade could instead focus on other members of Imperium, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

SmackDown has been quite interesting lately due to Logan Paul's US Title run, The Bloodline's storyline with The Rock, and much more. Andrade finally being back in action on RAW after 1218 could help the brand regain the spotlight.

What are the reported plans for Andrade on WWE RAW?

Angel defeated Andrade in his last bout on RAW

The former United States Champion first appeared in WWE as part of NXT, forming an alliance with Zelina Vega. The duo moved to the main roster in 2018, joining the SmackDown brand. During their previous run, they played heel characters, but that may change soon.

Per a recent report by PWInsider, the WWE RAW star might begin his second stint in the company as a babyface. If true, this would mark the first time the 34-year-old would portray a fan-favorite character on the company's programming.

What else can fans expect from WWE RAW tonight?

Two qualifying matches for the 2024 men's Elimination Chamber match will go down tonight. Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley and LA Knight vs. Ivar will take place to determine who will qualify for the high-stakes contest in Perth.

Imperium will be in action against Jey Uso and The New Day. While Liv Morgan will take on Zoey Stark, R-Truth will lock horns with JD McDonagh.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Andrade will return to singles action on WWE RAW tonight.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE