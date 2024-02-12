Popular WWE star to take out Liv Morgan; replace her in Elimination Chamber? Exploring potential twist

Liv Morgan returned to WWE after a lengthy hiatus as the #30 entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. She made it to the final two superstars but was eliminated by Bayley. The Role Model has since selected WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY as her opponent for WrestleMania 40 in April.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion went on hiatus after losing the Women's Tag Team Championship to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville last July. She was attacked by Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley last year as a way to write her off television due to a shoulder injury.

She made her triumphant return during the Women's Royal Rumble match and had an impressive showing. Liv Morgan caught Jade Cargill with an Oblivion to eliminate the former All Elite Wrestling star.

The Women's Royal Rumble match was Cargill's first bout with the promotion after making her debut during the Fastlane Kickoff Show in October 2023.

Liv Morgan is scheduled to take on Zoey Stark in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match tomorrow night on WWE RAW, and Jade Cargill could be plotting to interfere in the bout to get revenge on the 29-year-old for eliminating her at the Royal Rumble. Cargill could ruin the match by attacking both stars and a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber later this month.

Morgan is a veteran who has amassed plenty of fans over the years as a WWE Superstar. She would be a great first opponent for Cargill on the main roster and could help turn the former TBS Champion into a star in the Stamford-based company.

Liv Morgan sends message to Jade Cargill following WWE Royal Rumble

Liv Morgan has warned Jade Cargill not to take her lightly after eliminating the popular star in the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online ahead of the premiere of Hulu's Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, the veteran commented on eliminating Jade Cargill from the Women's Royal Rumble. She noted that Cargill is a big star but claimed she was not ready for her at the premium live event last month.

"I mean, Jade [Cargill] is a big star and she’s gonna be an even bigger star but I did eliminate her. She was not ready for me, she was not prepared for me, she was not expecting me and I showed her exactly why you should never, ever, ever do that. You always have to prepare for Liv because you never know what I’m gonna do," Liv Morgan said.

Jade Cargill had an impressive run in All Elite Wrestling before leaving the company in 2023. Jade showcased her strength last month by eliminating Nia Jax by herself during the Women's Royal Rumble match. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Cargill at WrestleMania 40.

