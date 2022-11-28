Where is WWE RAW tonight?

We’re several hours away from WWE RAW, and the excitement levels continue to build up every second. The upcoming edition of the red brand is taking place 48 hours after an incredibly successful Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

The November 28, 2022, edition of WWE RAW will emanate from Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. It will air live on the USA Network from 8:00-11:00 PM EST. Fans in India can catch the show live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD at 6:30 AM IST.

The upcoming edition of the red brand will serve as the aftermath of Survivor Series: WarGames PLE. The November 26, 2022, professional wrestling live streaming event featured action-packed title defenses, as well as incredible storytelling in the Men’s WarGames match.

Dexter Lumis will look to earn a WWE contract as he takes on The Miz in a highly-anticipated matchup tonight on WWE RAW. It now remains to be seen who will prevail on the show.

Also, Austin Theory's ascent to the top continues. The youngest Money in the Bank winner reclaimed the United States Championship after a thrilling triple-threat match that also involved Bobby Lashley and defending champion Seth Rollins.

WWE RAW predictions for November 28, 2022

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW is likely to witness the continuation of the storyline between Matt Riddle and Elias. The Original Bro wants to become tag partners with The Drifter, who isn’t sure if he’s ready to accept Riddle as his buddy inside the squared circle.

Plus, the fallout from the Women’s WarGames match is likely to take place on the red brand tonight. Team Damage CTRL suffered a humiliating loss courtesy of a huge leg drop by Becky Lynch from the top of the cage.

The Man seemingly teased a feud with Bayley during the brutal matchup. With the roles now reversed and with Damage CTRL without a substantial win over the top babyfaces, what will Bayley have to do to once again gain credibility on the red brand? We'll have to wait to find out.

