Where is WWE RAW tonight? (August 11, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will be a major show in the buildup for the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. The feuds and storylines are expected to shift gears with only a few weeks left for the big event. Tonight's show will feature Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, and several top stars.The August 11, 2025, episode of RAW will take place at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada. The arena has a seating capacity of 18,000 and serves as the home for the Quebec Remparts hockey team of the QMJHL. However, for tonight's show, the current setup is reported to have 10,256 seats.The venue has been a spot for WWE events in Quebec City since 2023. It has hosted two wrestling shows in the past two years. The last time WWE was at this arena, it was on August 24, 2023, for an episode of Main Event.WWE RAW: Venue and TimingCity: Quebec City, QuebecVenue: Centre VideotronTime: 8 PM Eastern Time, 7 PM Central Time, 5 PM Pacific TimeWhere to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW?Fans who want to catch the action live can still grab their seats through Ticketmaster. Single tickets range from 39.10 CAD to 632.50 CAD, while two tickets cost between 39.10 CAD and 575.00 CAD. Prices also depend on seat location, demand, and availability.WWE has announced some big stars for tonight's show, and the arena is almost sold out. There is a good chance that fans can expect fluctuation in the prices of tickets at the eleventh hour, as there is excitement among the WWE Universe to watch Monday Night RAW live.What to expect from this week's episode of WWE RAW?As of now, three matches have been announced for the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. CM Punk will kick off tonight's show in Quebec City as he will address the chaotic events of last week. Fresh off their show-stealing clash at SummerSlam, Naomi is set to defend the Women's World Title against IYO SKY in singles action on Monday Night RAW.Moreover, Becky Lynch will face Maxxine Dupri after she handpicked the Alpha Academy member for a match last week backstage. Other than this, hometown hero Sami Zayn will compete in the ring against Rusev on the show. This was made official after The Redeemer punched Zayn during his brawl with Sheamus last week on WWE RAW.Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is also advertised for the show. He is expected to deliver a message to CM Punk and Roman Reigns ahead of Clash in Paris, and things will get interesting.