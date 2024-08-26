Where is WWE RAW tonight? (August 26, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will mark the final episode before the long-awaited Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event in Germany this weekend. The upcoming episode is packed with several exciting matches and appearances.

The August 26, 2024, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. It has a capacity of up to 14,000 and is the home of the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League.

Amica Mutual Pavilion has hosted many shows from RAW, SmackDown, Main Event, 205 Live, and more. It was also the location of several premium live events like the 1991 King of The Ring, 1994 Royal Rumble, 1999 Backlash, 2005 Armageddon, and 2022 WrestleMania Backlash. The last time the Stamford-based promotion held a show at tonight's location was on December 8, 2023, during an episode of SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Timing and Venue

City: Providence, Rhode Island

Venue/Arena: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, and 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching the show live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $30 to $380 while two tickets range from $30 to $398.

What to expect for the final Monday Night RAW episode before Bash in Berlin?

As of this writing, two singles matches have been confirmed for the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode, and one exciting tournament for the chance to challenge for a championship.

Bronson Reed has been wreaking havoc on the Monday show. Last week, he was about to add The Miz to his list of victims until a returning Braun Strowman stopped his tracks. Tonight, both men will go one-on-one.

Since The Wyatt Sicks debuted on WWE RAW months ago, the group has been targeting Chad Gable. The latter has since employed The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile to form American Made, but they failed in their matches against Uncle Howdy's team. Tonight, Chad and Howdy will finally clash inside the ring.

Bron Breakker announced last week on WWE RAW that a tournament to decide the next Number One Contender for the Intercontinental Championship has been approved by Adam Pearce. As of this writing, only Jey Uso is confirmed for the contest.

Randy Orton is also advertised for an appearance tonight before his Bash in Berlin match with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship and WWE will provide an update on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest after The Judgment Day's attack last week. Other stars advertised tonight are CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, The New Day, Odyssey Jones, and more.

