Where is WWE RAW tonight? (August 4, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will see the fallout of SummerSlam 2025. It is expected to be a blockbuster show filled with major segments and matches. The company will start the buildup of the feuds and storylines for its upcoming show, Clash in Paris. From Seth Rollins to Rhea Ripley, tonight's show will be stacked with big names.The August 4, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The arena has a maximum capacity of 19,000, and it is the home for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. However, for tonight's show, the current setup is reported to have 9,122 seats.The venue has been a go-to spot for pro wrestling events in Brooklyn since 2012. In the past, it has hosted many episodes of RAW and SmackDown, including several editions of SummerSlam. The last time WWE was at Barclays Center was on November 1, 2024, for an episode of the blue brand.WWE RAW: Venue and TimingCity: Brooklyn, New YorkVenue: Barclays CenterTime: 8 PM Eastern Time, 7 PM Central Time, 5 PM Pacific TimeWhere to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW?Fans who would like to enjoy the show live in the arena can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs approximately $83.10 to $1179.10, while the price of two tickets ranges from $83.10 to $1179.10. Prices can vary depending on the seat location and demand, subject to availability.Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is almost sold out, with only a few tickets remaining. The rest of the tickets are expected to be sold out soon at Barclays Center, as fans are pumped up to see the aftermath of what was a blockbuster SummerSlam.What to expect from this week's episode of WWE RAW?As of now, WWE has advertised only one match for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. However, stars like Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez are expected to be in attendance tonight on the red brand following the events of SummerSlam 2025.Rusev and Sheamus have been involved in a heated feud for the past month. They have faced each other twice on RAW, with each having one victory. Tonight, the two stars will fight in yet another hard-hitting match to determine who is superior on the red brand.Additionally, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY might address their future following their bitter loss at SummerSlam. The new World Heavyweight Champion will be in the house tonight, as Seth Rollins will address the &quot;Ruse of the Century&quot; that he pulled off this past weekend.CM Punk could also address the shocking turn of events that unfolded at SummerSlam. Apart from this, the feud between Naomi and Stephanie Vaquer will officially kick off tonight on WWE RAW as they will square off at Clash in Paris.