Where is WWE RAW tonight? (January 29, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature the fallout of the 2024 Royal Rumble event, two title matches, one exciting singles match, and much more.

The January 29, 2024, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. It has a maximum capacity of up to 21,500 and is the home of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning.

Several shows from RAW, SmackDown, ECW, Main Event, NXT, and more have taken place at the venue of the flagship show's latest offering. It was also the home of the 2000 Survivor Series, 2011 Extreme Rules, and 2014 Battleground Premium Live Events. The last time WWE was in the Amalie Arena was for the July 24, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Tampa, Florida

Venue/Arena: Amalie Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $25 up to $900. A bundle of two tickets ranges from $20 up to $37.

What to expect for tonight's Monday Night RAW episode?

As tonight's show will be the fallout of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, the superstars who failed to win the respective traditional matches are expected to address their situations. These include Drew McIntyre, Nia Jax, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, and more.

With this in mind, it won't be a surprise if Cody Rhodes will also be present after winning back-to-back Royal Rumble matches. Especially since he made his intentions clear for WrestleMania 40 by pointing at Roman Reigns immediately after the match.

A singles match scheduled for tonight is Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed. The former had an exciting weekend by entering at the numero uno spot in the Men's Rumble match, but he fell short. Jey would look to regain his momentum by facing a dominant star in "Big" Bronson Reed.

Another star who had a big Royal Rumble appearance was Gunther. The Intercontinental Champion lasted until the final four of the men's match. Despite the loss, he needs to regain his focus for the upcoming challenge. After Imperium and New Day clashed several times in the past few weeks, it's time for The Ring General to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Kofi Kingston.

The Tag Team Titles will also be on the line on Monday Night as Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend their gold against DIY. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano have been on a roll recently and are beginning to find their footing with fans again. The challengers will aim to capture gold tonight.

