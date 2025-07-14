Where is WWE RAW tonight? (July 14, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW promises to be a blockbuster show after a successful weekend in Atlanta. It will see the aftermath of Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution. Moreover, the show will officially kick off the road to SummerSlam 2025. WWE has advertised several blockbuster matches and segments for tonight.
The July 14, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW will take place at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. It has a capacity of around 19,000 and is the home for the NBA G-League team, the Birmingham Squadron. However, for tonight's show, the current setup is reported to have 9,976 seats.
The venue has been a regular spot for pro wrestling events in Birmingham since 1985. It has featured several notable episodes of RAW and SmackDown in the past, including WWE's historic Armageddon in 2000. The last time WWE was at Legacy Arena was on the February 2, 2024 episode of SmackDown.
WWE RAW: Venue and Timing
City: Birmingham, Alabama
Venue: Legacy Arena
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time
Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW?
Fans who would like to enjoy the show live can purchase the tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs $59.50 to $656.20, while two tickets range from $70.55 to $656.20. Prices can vary depending on seat location and demand, subject to availability.
Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is almost sold out, with only a few seats remaining. Usually, fans have significant hype for the shows after a major event. Therefore, the ticket for the show gets sold out pretty expeditiously, considering the high demand.
What to expect from this week's episode of WWE RAW?
WWE has announced a huge Gauntlet Match for tonight's episode of RAW involving CM Punk, Jey Uso, Penta, LA Knight, and Bron Breakker. The winner of this bout will earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther at SummerSlam 2025.
Other than that, Nikki Bella is also reported to appear on tonight's episode of WWE RAW following her bitter loss in the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution. Moreover, the new Women's World Champion, Naomi, is also likely to address the WWE Universe after her shocking Money in the Bank cash-in on Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at Evolution.
Additionally, top stars like AJ Styles, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, and Raquel Rodriguez are advertised for the upcoming edition of the red brand. Fans can also expect the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther to show up tonight and boast about retiring Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event.
