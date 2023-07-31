Where is WWE RAW tonight? (July 31, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

The final WWE RAW episode before SummerSlam is packed with exciting action and confrontations. Fans should not miss out, as multiple superstars are set to appear tonight.

The July 31, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The arena has a capacity of 18,000 and can reach up to 19,300 for concerts. Multiple weekly shows have occurred in the venue, with the latest being the August 4, 2022, episode of Main Event.

Multiple premium live events have also taken place in tonight's location. No Mercy in 2005, Vengeance: Night of Champions in 2007, TLC in 2010 and 2013, Night of Champions in 2015, and Elimination Chamber in 2019.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Houston, Texas

Venue/Arena: Toyota Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans can watch the action live by purchasing tickets via Ticketmaster. The lowest single ticket listed on the site costs $98, while the most expensive can go up to $307.

What can fans expect for the upcoming WWE RAW episode?

Multiple matches are lined up for tonight's WWE RAW episode. First is a tag team match between Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day attacked Seth last week during his contract signing with Finn Balor. The group also attacked Kevin Owens backstage the previous week; the interference caused Zayn to be distracted and could not win the North American Championship from Dom.

Maxxine Dupri will also make her first singles match debut tonight as she faces Valhalla of The Viking Raiders. The latter group and Alpha Academy have been at odds in recent weeks, and tonight, it will be seen if Maxxine can get the upper hand for her group.

Logan Paul will also return to tonight's Monday Night RAW episode days before his SummerSlam match against Ricochet. Both men have been physical every time they meet, and it looks like that won't change for tonight.

Finally, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will come face-to-face tonight before their SummerSlam match. It was noted that a brawl always ensues when both men cross paths, and that may not change tonight.

With SummerSlam only a few days away, seeing what else could transpire for tonight's WWE RAW episode is an exciting affair fans should not miss.