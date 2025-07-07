Where is WWE RAW tonight? (July 7, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW promises to be a blockbuster show, as it will be the go-home edition for Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution. The program is set to feature some huge matches and segments involving top stars like Seth Rollins, Penta, and Jey Uso.

Ad

The July 7, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW will take place at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. It has a capacity of around 14,000 and is the home for the AHL team, the Providence Bruins. However, for tonight's episode of RAW, the current setup is reported to have 8491 seats.

The venue has been a regular spot for professional wrestling events in Providence since the 1980s, as many episodes of RAW and SmackDown have taken place at the venue, including WrestleMania Backlash in 2022. The last time WWE was at Amica Mutual Pavilion was on August 29, 2024, for Main Event.

Ad

Trending

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Ad

WWE RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Providence, Rhode Island

Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW?

Fans who would like to enjoy the show live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs $70.30 to $1,178.10, while two tickets range from $155.89 to $705.67. Prices can vary depending on seat location and demand, subject to availability.

Ad

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is almost sold out, with only a few tickets left. As of 6:30 AM, 8301 tickets have been distributed and 190 tickets are available. The prices of tickets may fluctuate in the eleventh hour, given the high demand of fans to watch the wrestling event.

What to expect from this week's episode of WWE RAW?

As of now, four matches have been announced for this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will be in the house to address her upcoming title defense against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley at Evolution. Additionally, Seth Rollins and his teammates will be in action tonight.

Ad

Bron Breakker will face one of his top rivals, Sami Zayn. Meanwhile, "Big" Bronson Reed will go one-on-one with former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Plus, Seth Rollins will also compete live on WWE RAW in a first-time-ever match against Penta, potentially in the main event of the show.

After being crowned as the new Women's Tag Team Champion last week, Roxanne Perez will be in action against Kairi Sane. Other than that, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are also expected to be on the show for final words before their highly anticipated showdown at Evolution this weekend.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, this episode will serve as the final show of the red brand before Saturday Night's Main Event. Therefore, fans can expect something from Gunther and Goldberg as well before their blockbuster bout in Atlanta for the World Heavyweight Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!