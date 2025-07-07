4 possible and wild finishes for Seth Rollins vs. Penta on WWE RAW tonight

Tonight on Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins is set to go one-on-one with Penta for the first time ever. Two of the best wrestlers in the world should be able to give the fans a wrestling clinic and a treat to watch. But with all that surrounds Rollins right now, from the growing number of enemies to his allies lurking in the shadows, there are a lot of different ways this match could go.

Rollins seems to be feuding, at once, with a whole lot of major WWE Superstars, and is set to face LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event later this week. He is seemingly also on a collision course with CM Punk at SummerSlam, while another marquee match (and that's a gross understatement) ostensibly on the cards soon is a clash with Roman Reigns.

With that in mind, in this article, we shall look at four possible finishes to the first-ever clash between Penta and Seth Rollins tonight on RAW.

4. LA Knight costs Seth Rollins; Hands him a humiliating defeat

While CM Punk may be looming in the distance, the more immediate threat to Seth Rollins is LA Knight. With the two set to go one-on-one at Saturday Night’s Main Event, LA Knight could make a bold statement by showing up on RAW and costing Rollins a high-profile match against Penta. It's classic mind games, weakening Rollins physically and mentally just days before their clash.

And for Rollins, the insult would run deep. Not only would he take a rare loss on Monday Night RAW, but it would come at the hands of someone still fighting for a permanent seat at the table in WWE: Penta. One perfectly timed distraction from LA Knight could tilt the scales and hand Penta the biggest win of his WWE career yet.

That kind of result wouldn't just stir the pot, but it would light a fire under Rollins heading into Saturday. And it would put LA Knight exactly where he wants to be, under Rollins' skin. After all, this entire fiasco began with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed beating Knight down ahead of the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event before costing LA Knight the Money in the Bank contract at the show.

Knight began interfering in Reed and Bronson's business and vice versa to escalate the conflict, and The Megastar finally getting back at The Visionary ahead of SNME could be a great booking move. Tonight could add major tension ahead of Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event.

3. Penta wins after CM Punk interferes

CM Punk and Seth Rollins appear to be on a collision course for SummerSlam, and tonight could be a big turning point in their escalating rivalry. With Rollins set to face Penta on the red brand show, Punk might seize the perfect opportunity for revenge tonight on RAW.

After all, it was Rollins who cost Punk the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions, so a little payback in the form of a costly distraction could be just the start. If Punk’s interference hands Rollins a loss, it wouldn’t just sting, it would burn. Not only would Punk strike a psychological blow, but he'd force Rollins to eat a defeat at the hands of someone still considered a rising star in WWE.

While Penta has earned his spot with a meteoric rise since debuting, Rollins remains the face of Monday Night RAW. Losing to Penta, because of Punk, would humiliate The Architect further, and add all the more fuel to their inevitable SummerSlam showdown, perhaps inside Hell in a Cell.

2. Penta picks up a shocking win after outside shenanigans galore

There are a lot of moving parts in the current Seth Rollins universe. From Jey Uso and Sami Zayn to LA Knight and CM Punk, the number of potential meddlers is off the charts. LA Knight may be gunning for The Visionary on Saturday, but that doesn’t mean the others won’t show up tonight. And then you’ve got wildcards like Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, either of whom could barge in to help Rollins.

The match could devolve into pure chaos, with so many moving parts pulling the story in every direction. And amid the confusion, Penta could steal a win, his biggest and most shocking yet in WWE. The Visionary, distracted and swarmed, may not even see it coming.

As far as momentum goes, it would be a huge setback for Rollins just days before his main event. But for Penta, it could be a massive statement victory, earned in the eye of the storm. A win tonight would be a major step in establishing Penta as a major player in WWE's high-stakes Game of Thrones, and over time, he may begin to be pushed in even more prominent spots on RAW.

4. Seth Rollins defeats Penta with help from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker

Ahead of Saturday Night’s Main Event, Seth Rollins could pick up a vital win over Penta, but not without some serious backup. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, Rollins' crew and enforcers, might once again show their utility by helping him secure the victory.

Even though Rollins could arguably beat Penta clean, that’s not the story being told right now. His reliance on Reed and Breakker is what’s giving him that extra layer of heat, and WWE would want to keep stoking that fire. Penta, meanwhile, continues to be booked in a way where he can lose and still come out looking strong.

He's rising despite setbacks, and this match would be no different. A win would be incredible for him, yes, but a loss here, especially via outside help, does little to diminish his momentum. And the drama might not stop with the bell. Post-match, LA Knight could come sprinting out and blindside Rollins, standing tall over the fallen Visionary and sending one last, loud message ahead of their clash later this week.

In an alternative scenario, we could once again see guys like LA Knight, Sami Zayn, CM Punk, or Jey Uso come out to balance the odds if Rollins & crew decide to inflict a post-match assault on Penta. Seth Rollins may win the match, but the war could be far from over.

