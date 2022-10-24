Where is WWE RAW tonight? (October 24, 2022)

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will feature some action-packed matches, with the possibility of an appearance from a returning star and other exciting moments that could lead to a showdown at Crown Jewel.

Last week's episode opened with an immediate clash between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's return to the WWE ring, and even another contender for Seth Rollins' United States Championship in the form of Mustafa Ali. After some notable absences from SmackDown, Baron Corbin returned alongside John Bradshaw Layfield. After the episode, two more matches were added to the Crown Jewel lineup. A Goliath clash between Lashley and Lesnar, and a tag team bout between The Judgment Day and The O.C.

Fans will see more of these stories unfold in the upcoming WWE RAW episode, which will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The building was also known as the Charlotte Bobcats Arena in 2005 but changed to Time Warner Cable Arena three years later. In 2016, Spectrum Center was born.

Last week's SmackDown episode also added more matches to the November 5 event. Braun Strowman will face Omos, while Drew McIntyre will face Karrion Kross once again, this time in a steel cage match.

What can fans expect for the upcoming WWE RAW episode?

After a successful tag team match last week, another Damage CTRL member, Bayley, is set to face Bianca Belair in a singles match. The last time the duo faced each other in a televised match was at this year's Extreme Rules in a ladder match. Belair was able to retain the RAW Women's Championship despite the interference of Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Now that the two RAW stars are going up against each other once again, it'll be interesting to see if Bianca can get the better of her opponent again.

We will also likely see Corbin in action for the second time under his new persona working with JBL. Meanwhile, after last week's clash with Seth Rollins, Mustafa Ali might seek revenge against the current United States Champion.

For now, nothing else is known about the upcoming episode. Still, it remains a show fans will highly anticipate, especially with the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia.

Which superstars do you want to see for tonight's WWE RAW episode? Share your picks below!

