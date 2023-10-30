Where is WWE RAW tonight? (October 30, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW marks the final episode before the long-awaited Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Halloween-themed matches and other actions are expected for the upcoming show.

The October 30, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. It has a maximum capacity of 16,000 for concerts and is the home of the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Multiple weekly shows from the Stamford-based promotion have occurred at tonight's location since 1998. Their latest show was for the February 3, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Greenville, South Carolina

Venue/Arena: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $20 up to $240. On the other hand, a bundle of two tickets ranges from $20 to $84.

What can fans expect for the final episode of Monday Night RAW before WWE Crown Jewel?

Last week on WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio and Logan Paul became friends and exchanged pleasantries. However, when the latter was insulting Samantha Irwin, Logan's former rival and Samantha's current fiance attacked him. Since Paul is not present at tonight's showcase, his new friend Dominik will face the former Intercontinental Champion.

Another star connected to The Judgment Day is JD McDonagh. The star has had difficulty proving himself to be a viable group member, but he seeks redemption tonight as he goes one-on-one with Seth Rollins. Interestingly, the latter received an offer to join the group on a past episode of RAW from Rhea Ripley.

The men's division will also feature the feud between DIY and Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovannie Vinci. The four men have faced each other in singles matches for the past few weeks, but tonight, they will finally settle their differences as a group. Tonight's WWE RAW will also mark the main roster debut of The Creed Brothers by answering Chad Gable's open challenge.

Candice LeRae was watching Indi Hartwell's match against Becky Lynch last week when Xia Li attacked her. It remains to be seen if Candice could get redemption from the attack or if Xia will continue to gain the upper hand.

In the spirit of Halloween, Natalya will go against Chelsea Green in a Trick or Treat Street Fight. Last week, both women already met in a tag team bout. However, The Queen of Harts lost after her then-partner, Nikki Cross, abandoned her.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here