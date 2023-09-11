Where is WWE RAW tonight? (September 11, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW episode will feature an exciting title rematch from the women's division, a thrilling return from a top star, and a celebration for a champion for breaking a significant record.

The September 11, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Norfolk Scope (Scope Arena) in Norfolk, Virginia, with a capacity of up to 13,800. It has hosted multiple weekly and premium live events and was also the home of the 2004 Great American Bash. The last time the Stamford-based promotion was in the arena was on December 1, 2022, for Main Event.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Norfolk, Virginia

Venue/Arena: Norfolk Scope (Scope Arena)

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans who wish to watch the action live could purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket can cost anywhere from $20 up to $275. As per the latest report from WrestleTix, tonight's setup is for 5,860, from which 5,113 tickets were distributed, and only 747 are left.

What can fans expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW?

The only match advertised for tonight's Monday Night RAW episode is a rematch between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship. Both women faced each other at the Payback Premium Live Event, but the challenger could not get the victory due to Dominik Mysterio's interference.

Rhea will have to face the former Women's Tag Team Champion without Dom for tonight's WWE RAW, as the North American Champion is already banned from ringside. However, the champion may still have Damian Priest and Finn Balor to rely on if things go south.

Fans last saw Cody Rhodes at Payback during a segment of The Grayson Waller Effect, wherein he introduced Jey Uso as the newest addition to WWE RAW. The American Nightmare will return tonight after the former Bloodline member has settled in on the red brand. It would be interesting to see what he will say tonight, especially now that a RAW star is expected to make their way to SmackDown.

Last week, Gunther successfully became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the company's history, beating The Honky Tonk Man's record of 454 days. Now, The Ring General will celebrate with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci to celebrate the special milestone. It would be interesting to see who will greet or ruin Imperium's festivities.

It's exciting to see what else the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the upcoming WWE RAW show.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.