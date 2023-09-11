Seeds for Damian Priest's exit from The Judgment Day to be planted tonight? What to expect from WWE RAW

Damian Priest is very comfortable on WWE RAW, mainly with his alliance with The Judgment Day. However, despite his recent success as part of the group and a solo star, he might land on hot waters if he aids a fellow stablemate.

Rhea Ripley is set for a rematch against Raquel Rodriguez on tonight's WWE RAW for the Women's World Championship. Both women went up against each other at Payback, but Dominik Mysterio interfered and gave the challenger her chance at the gold. The North American Champion is banned from ringside this time, but fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest is not.

Damian Priest could be the one to help Rhea retain her title in her upcoming episode, as the recent stipulation still doesn't state if Finn Balor and him are banned. However, their action might result in The Eradicator getting distracted and losing her championship instead.

There's also a possibility that Ripley would be close to losing her title, which is also not a pleasant look. If these scenarios happen, Mr. Money in the Bank's group position would be in danger.

Who could replace Damian Priest in The Judgment Day if he is removed from the group?

All members of The Judgment Day are title holders

The Judgment Day is one of the top groups in WWE today. Dominik holds the North American title, while Rhea holds the Women's World Championship. Damian is Mr. Money in the Bank, and he recently won the Undisputed Tag Team gold with Finn. Due to their success, it's undeniable that they have stars interested in joining.

WWE RAW star JD McDonagh has been constantly injecting himself into the group's business. While some resulted in bad outcomes, the good ones paid off. He helped Balor and Priest win tag team gold and even gifted Damian his customized MITB case.

However, he only recently became friends with the group's supposed leader, Rhea. While Damian Priest and Finn admire his recent good deeds, he still has to convince Ripley. With this in mind, JD could even be the one to help Rhea retain her title and set up Damian in the process.

Why was Rhea Ripley initially mad at Finn Balor and Damian Priest on WWE RAW?

It's no secret that before Payback 2023, Balor and Priest were at odds ever since the latter won the MITB contract. Due to their arguments, The Eradicator told them to get along. She also said there will be consequences if they don't win tag team gold.

It remains to be seen what will happen with the current Money in the Bank winner on tonight's WWE RAW episode.

