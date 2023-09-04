Where is WWE RAW tonight? (September 4, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

The upcoming WWE RAW episode will mark the first show after the recently concluded Payback Premium Live Event. It's lined with exciting matches and segments fans should not miss.

The September 4, 2023, edition of WWE RAW will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The arena is the home of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets and has a capacity of up to 20,000. Multiple weekly shows and Premium Live Events have been held at tonight's location. It was the home of the 2006 Vengeance and 2019 Clash of Champions.

The last time the Stamford-based promotion was at the Spectrum Center was for the October 27, 2022 edition of Main Event.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue/Arena: Spectrum Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans wanting to watch the action live could purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket could range from $23.50 up to $250.

What to expect for tonight's Monday Night RAW episode?

The fallout from Payback 2023 will take place tonight in Charlotte. The main one fans anticipate is the newly appointed member of WWE RAW, Jey Uso.

Jey quit the company in August after Jimmy Uso's betrayal at SummerSlam, which cost the former the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and a spot as The Tribal Chief. At Payback, the former Bloodline member returned as the new member of the RAW roster. It would be interesting to see what's next for the latest member of the Monday show.

The unlikely alliance between Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle has been at odds against The Viking Raiders. The four men have already faced each other, but on tonight's WWE RAW, they will compete again in a Tornado Tag Team bout.

Another heated feud that will clash tonight on Monday Night RAW is between Imperium's Gunther and Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. Both men have fought in several episodes in the past few weeks. For the upcoming episode, Gable will attempt to defeat The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship. The challenger has defeated the Austrian star in the past, and it would be seen if this momentum would be enough to crown a new champion.

It remains to be seen what other surprises the Stamford-based promotion has in store for fans after the crazy weekend courtesy of Payback 2023.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena