Where is WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

The scheduled WWE Royal Rumble 2023 venue is surely one that is highly applicable for the event. It is one of the most anticipated shows for wrestling fans next year due to the many rumored returns, debuts, and matches already allegedly planned.

The January 28, 2023, WWE Royal Rumble 2023 venue will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. This will mark the third Royal Rumble for the 64,000-seat arena, the first two in 1997 and 2017. Meanwhile, it will be the fourth event in San Antonio after 1997, 2007, and 2017.

This year's Royal Rumble featured many memorable moments. One of them included Seth Rollins' The Shield-inspired entrance for his Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. Ronda Rousey, The Bella Twins, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, and more returned during the women's rumble match.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Johnny Knoxville and Bad Bunny also entered the men's 30-man match. Becky Lynch and Bobby Lashley also walked away from the show with gold, while Edge and Beth Phoenix were successful against The Miz and Maryse.

Fans already excited about WWE Royal Rumble 2023 under new Triple H regime

The upcoming Rumble event will be the first under the new Triple H regime, and some reported matches are already getting fans excited.

According to reports, Roman Reigns might be in action against Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Due to the latter's recent feud with The Bloodline, it looks like this might be a high possibility next year.

Meanwhile, WWE Royal Rumble 2023 might also see Ronda Rousey defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. Still, the other two reported matches are ones that fans have not seen yet.

Bray Wyatt's in-ring return might also be at the aforementioned event. It has been reported that he could go up against LA Knight in a Pitch Black match. WWE Royal Rumble 2023 might also see the return of Edge inside the ring against Demon Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match.

At the moment, the only thing confirmed is that Kofi Kingston will be competing in the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

It will truly be interesting to see the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 now that it is under new management. Since many superstars, like Cody Rhodes, are currently out due to injury, it's quite possible that they will make a surprise return during the Rumble matches.

