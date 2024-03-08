Where is WWE SmackDown episode 1281? (March 8, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is stacked with exciting matches, and major names are set to appear to build the WrestleMania 40 match card further.

The March 8, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It has a maximum capacity of up to 21,000 and is the home of the NHL's Dallas Stars and the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

Several weekly shows from RAW, SmackDown, Main Event, ECW, 205 Live, and more took place in tonight's arena. It was also the home of the 2003 Survivor Series, 2008 Night of Champions, 2010 and 2014 Hell in a Cell, and the 2016 TLC Premium Live Events. The last time the Stamford-based promotion was in the arena was on the October 26, 2023, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Dallas, Texas

Venue: American Airlines Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $135 to $1,000, while two tickets range from $107 to $2,500.

What to expect from the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

One match is set for tonight, and there are several blockbuster appearances, the majority of which are coming courtesy of The Bloodline and their rivals.

Karrion Kross has wreaked havoc on WWE SmackDown since forming The Final Testament earlier this year, and they have set their sights on The Pride. Tonight on the Blue brand, after weeks of back and forth, the group's leaders will finally clash. It would be interesting to see whether Karrion or Bobby Lashley would emerge victorious for their team.

The rest of the advertised card features several appearances. The first is Logan Paul, who had some big moments in the Elimination Chamber. During the Australia Premium Live Event, he cost Randy Orton the match and has taunted The Viper since. Now that the US Champion will return tonight and still needs a challenger at WrestleMania 40, The Apex Predator could stake his claim.

Finally, The Bloodline will come face to face with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. After The American Nightmare challenged The Rock in a singles match, The Great One countered with a tag team match between him and his cousin vs. Rhodes and Rollins.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Cody and Seth made it clear that they will answer Roman Reigns and The Brahma Bull tonight on WWE SmackDown. It would be interesting to see if the blockbuster tag match will occur.

