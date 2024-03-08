What if Randy Orton sets WrestleMania 40 challenge on SmackDown but not to current WWE star? Exploring potential swerve

When Randy Orton returned at Survivor Series: WarGames, revenge against The Bloodline was on his agenda. While he did get the opportunity, it didn't work out in his favor, and he was forced to move on. Since then, The Viper has made a new rival in the Stamford-based promotion.

The rival in question is Logan Paul. After the YouTuber cost Orton at Elimination Chamber, not everything is well between the two. However, while Orton might want to beat him and win the United States Championship, there is a chance he might ignore The Maverick and choose to challenge a WWE legend at WrestleMania 40.

The WWE Legend in question is John Cena. Recently, the leader of Cenation teased a return to the Stamford-based promotion. This, combined with the fact that Randy Orton expressed his desire to face Cena earlier this year, could lead to an epic match.

If Randy Orton and John Cena come into the ring, it will make several fans nostalgic. Orton and Cena shared one of the most fierce rivalries during the Ruthless Aggression Era and some years of the PG era. Not only did their feud get brutal, but on many occasions, it got personal.

Ex-WWE star says he has learned a lot from Randy Orton

Randy Orton's career is like an encyclopedia for young wrestlers. Over his time in professional wrestling, He has achieved so many accolades that he is considered a locker-room leader and someone young wrestlers can look up to.

While many wrestlers observe and learn from The Apex Predator, one man who recently admitted to the same was Matt Riddle. During an interaction on Monopoly Events, Riddle mentioned timing was one of the many elements he learned from Orton. The ex-WWE Superstar said:

"I learned a lot from him. He's Randy [Orton], you know, and also, it's like you learn different things from different people. With Randy with his experience, you learn timing. You learn what you really need to do. You learn what 'over' is and what 'over' isn't because, probably, you guys [RK-BRO] are over. Randy would look at us and be like 'Hulk Hogan was over, The Rock was over, Stone Cold was over'—we're not over. I'm like, damn Randy. I thought we were pretty over, dude."

He further added:

"For me, Randy was just like my friend. So, I get to hang out with my friend, who just so happens to be like WWE Superstar and legend Randy Orton. I feel like we have a lot of common things, a lot of common interests. We both have families; you know, we have a lot of things in common, and it brought us together, and the more we worked together, the more we came together." (From 6:00 to 7:05)

Back in the day, Randy Orton and Matt Riddle formed a formidable tag team known as RK-Bro. However, since WWE released Riddlee, The Viper has competed in singles matches.

