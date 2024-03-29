Where is WWE SmackDown episode 1284? (March 29, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode has multiple matches announced and an exciting appearance of the brand's newest signee.

The March 29, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown will occur at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. It has a maximum capacity of 10,000 and has hosted several shows from the Stamford-based promotion, UFC, and other sporting events in the past.

The last time the World Wrestling Entertainment held a show at the Mohegan Sun Arena was for the February 10, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Uncasville, Connecticut

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching the action live could purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $146 to $713 while two tickets are $132-$775.

What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

As of this writing, four matches are scheduled for the show, including two qualifying bouts for the Six Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

For tonight's episode, New Catch Republic's Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate will battle Legado Del Fantasma's Berto and Angel. The other match will be The Street Profits' Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. It would be interesting to see which two groups will join The Judgment Day, DIY, Awesome Truth, and The New Day at WrestleMania 40.

Another tag team set for tonight will be between the unlikely duo of Kevin Owens and Randy Orton vs. Pretty Deadly. Weeks ago, the latter duo had an intense confrontation with The Prizefighter and stated he would be unable to find a partner until The Viper took his side. Owens ended their segment by punching their opponents tonight.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Naomi was subjected to a post-match attack by Damage CTRL after her singles match with IYO SKY. Since the Women's World Champion attacked Bayley backstage, only Bianca Belair could come to Naomi's aid.

However, Belair could not fend off the group due to being outnumbered, and it was Dakota who gave her the worst beating. Tonight, The EST of WWE will attempt to get revenge on Kai.

Expand Tweet

Finally, WWE SmackDown will feature their newest signee, Jade Cargill. The former AEW star has been appearing on several backstage segments for weeks. Tonight will mark her first appearance as an official member of the Friday show. It will be interesting to see if any star will confront her for her welcome.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you think Jade Cargill will be confronted by a WWE star tonight? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion