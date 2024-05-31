Where is WWE SmackDown episode 1293? (May 31, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature the fallout of the recently concluded King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event from last weekend, as well as some glimpses about the future of the upcoming Clash at the Castle event.

The May 31, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown will occur at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. It has a maximum capacity of up to 15,500 and has hosted several weekly shows from the Stamford-based promotion from RAW, ECW, NXT, Main Event, and more.

Tonight's location was also the home of the 1992 Royal Rumble, 2000 No Mercy, and 2006 New Year's Revolution. The last time WWE was at the former Knickerbocker Arena was for the December 7, 2023, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Albany, New York

Venue: MVP Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, and 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Fans who want to watch WWE SmackDown live tonight can buy tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticker ranges from $39.50 to $300.90. On the other hand, two tickets cost $39.50 to $300.90.

What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

As of this writing, no official match has been announced for the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode. However, the events of the recent King and Queen of the Ring ensure that it will be a must-see show.

The only event advertised in the upcoming episode is the coronation of Nia Jax, who defeated Lyra Valkyria in dominant fashion to become this year's Queen of the Ring. It would be interesting to see how the women's division will respond to the titleholder.

Cody Rhodes is also set to appear tonight on the card. Last weekend, he defeated Logan Paul in exciting fashion to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. Tonight, he might even meet his opponent for Clash at the Castle next month.

Expand Tweet

Several championships were also on the line last weekend and almost all of them were retained, including Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Tonight on WWE SmackDown, it would be interesting to see if the duo will also meet their new challengers for the title.

All of this and more are set for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown. It remains to be seen who and what else is in store for the episode.

