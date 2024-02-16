Where is WWE SmackDown Season 26 Episode 7? (February 16, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature a packed match card and several appearances. It will surely be an episode fans shouldn't miss, with Elimination Chamber now coming closer.

The February 16, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The arena is the home of the NBA's Utah Jazz and has a maximum capacity of up to 18,306.

Only a few shows from RAW, SmackDown, and Main Event have occurred in tonight's location since 2020. The last time WWE was in Delta Center was for the September 21, 2023, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Salt Lake City, Utah

Venue: Delta Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $51 up to $221. On the other hand, a bundle of two tickets costs $49 up to $253.

What to expect from the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

Four major qualifying matches are set for tonight on WWE SmackDown. The winners of these matches will punch their tickets for the Elimination Chamber event next week in Australia. However, the upcoming episode will also feature major appearances.

One of the most talked about moments of last week was the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event in Las Vegas. During the show, Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes was confirmed for the Undisputed WWE Championship in April. However, the challenger's words against the Anoa'i family angered Dwayne Johnson, causing the Hollywood actor to slap Rhodes.

Fortunately, Cody wasn't alone, as he was aided by Seth Rollins. Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Roman and The Rock will return to address what happened in Las Vegas and much more.

Two qualifying matches from the men's division will occur tonight as well. First, Logan Paul will compete on the Friday show for the first time tonight against The Miz, a former partner turned rival. On the other hand, Dominik Mysterio is also set to be in action against Kevin Owens.

Expand Tweet

Two women's qualifying matches are also set for tonight, but there have been some choices with the lineup. Shotzi was set to compete against Tiffany Stratton, but she was unfortunately injured earlier this week. As a result, Tiffany will fight Zelina Vega, while Naomi will face Alba Fyre.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE