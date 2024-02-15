Who has replaced Shotzi for the Elimination Chamber qualifying match on WWE SmackDown?

On the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, fans can expect to see some thrilling action. From an appearance by Roman Reigns and The Rock to the Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, the blue brand has plenty in store as WrestleMania 40 draws near.

However, ahead of SmackDown, one of the Elimination Chamber qualifying matches has witnessed a massive change. On social media platform X, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that Shotzi won't be able to face Tiffany Stratton on the blue brand due to an injury.

However, he also added that while this development was unfortunate for Shotzi, it has led to an opportunity for another superstar who will be replacing her. The superstar in question is Alba Fyre. On SmackDown's upcoming edition, Fyre will fight to beat Stratton and qualify for the Elimination Chamber match.

Check the announcement below:

As for Shotzi, the extent of her injury is yet to be revealed. It is understood that the former NXT Tag Team Champion suffered a serious knee injury during the latest taping for next week's NXT Women's Championship match. Shotzi's fans will hope she is alright and returns to action soon.

WWE Champion claims SmackDown name is behind major issue among WWE Superstars on the roster

On Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins has been a very active champion till now. He has done an excellent job with multiple title defenses under his belt. However, the same can't be said about Roman Reigns, who operates on a different schedule.

Recently, The Visionary pointed out that Reigns is behind a major issue among WWE Superstars. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Rollins said that since The Tribal Chief is not present, no superstar can have a shot at his title.

"Well, look, Roman Reigns is working on his own schedule," Rollins said. "And in his mind, he thinks that makes the title bigger. And maybe at a time that was the truth, but the problem is Roman Reigns isn't present, which means his title isn't present, which means you don't have a crack at it, which means there's a glass ceiling, which means the title that he holds isn't going to be in every town in every city. It's not there."

He added:

"It's the Hollywood title. It's as close to a prop as you can call it. And I don't want to demean it because I've been that WWE Champion, and when I was, I took it everywhere. I defended it all over the place."

Despite not being very active in 2023, Roman Reigns' popularity continues to soar. However, at WrestleMania 40, it will be interesting to see if the SmackDown star can defend his title against Cody Rhodes.

