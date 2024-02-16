Former rivals to unite and injure Roman Reigns and The Rock on WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring the chances

Roman Reigns and The Rock are set to appear for WWE SmackDown tonight. This will be the first time fans will see the duo after the scuffle at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event. It would be interesting to see what they will have to say after the major moment, but familiar faces could spoil their return.

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Event, it was announced that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed Championship against Cody Rhodes. However, they were also joined by Seth Rollins and The Rock. During the face-off, Dwayne Johnson slapped Cody after the latter said something about his opponent's grandfather. Seth came to Rhodes' side, and the former rivals may have formulated an unexpected alliance for WWE SmackDown tonight.

Cody and Seth had a segment on RAW this week where the former thanked the latter for having his back. Rollins stated that he was rooting for his former rival to finish the story. Interestingly, they can begin their alliance tonight.

Expand Tweet

After Roman and The Rock are on WWE SmackDown tonight, Rhodes and Rollins could emerge to attack the real-life cousins and exit before they and the rest of The Bloodline could retaliate.

This way, the former rivals could also write off Roman and Dwayne for next week's SmackDown episode. Due to the upcoming Elimination Chamber event in Australia on February 24, 2024, WWE will tape next week's episode tonight. If Cody and Seth attack their rivals, they could reason that the real-life cousins are still healing from their injuries.

Cody and Seth's attacks on The Rock and Roman Reigns could begin the build for their rumored tag team match. After WWE dropped the trailer for WrestleMania 40, many believe the former rivals will take on the Samoans.

What message did The Rock send Cody Rhodes before tonight's WWE SmackDown?

The highlight of the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event

Dwayne Johnson and Cody's journey may have begun positively on WWE, but all that is gone after the press event in Las Vegas. The former has even sent a threatening message to Rhodes before tonight's episode.

Dwayne Johnson posted a video on social media of him and Roman Reigns. The caption cursed out Cody and stated that Rhodes and his crybabies have no idea what's about to happen. The Hollywood actor added that the world is on notice before signing off as "People's Champ" and "Tribal Chief."

What else could fans expect for WWE SmackDown tonight besides Roman Reigns and The Rock?

Four qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber will occur tonight. Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio, Logan Paul vs. The Miz, Zelina Vega vs. Tiffany Stratton, and Naomi vs. Alba Fyre.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see what else is set to take place on WWE SmackDown tonight.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE