Where is WWE SmackDown tonight?

The season premiere of WWE SmackDown is all set for an epic show on October 7th. It is the last stop before Extreme Rules 2022, and fans are excited about what may pan out. Anything could happen, ranging from injuries to sudden inclusions to the match card.

Extreme Rules currently has six featured matches. While the promotion usually sticks with the same number, Triple H may opt for a last-minute change of plans. The upcoming SmackDown could be the time when fans find out about it.

The show will emanate from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Owned by the City of Worcester, the arena has a rich history in sports. Games such as boxing, football, and ice hockey have been hosted in the past, but their wrestling history is noteworthy.

Mick Foley, under the alias of Mankind, won his first WWE Championship at this stadium by defeating The Rock on the January 4th edition of RAW, back in 1999. Most recently, it was the host to WWE SmackDown on July 19, 2016, when the promotion underwent its second-ever brand extension. The arena has hosted RAW only once in 2009.

Events to watch out for on the October 7, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown

A much anticipated moment

The go-home edition for Extreme Rules, SmackDown will feature many exciting matches. Solo Sikoa will continue his rivalry with Ricochet in a singles match. The latter is on a streak of losses against The Bloodline’s newest member so expect him to pull out all the stops to try and win.

We will also witness a rematch of Clash at the Castle. Sheamus will fight Gunther with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. Interferences from Imperium and Brawling Brutes are expected to set up their Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match at Extreme Rules 2022. However, WWE may pull off a major swerve by making Sheamus emerge victorious and nabbing his Grand Slam Champion status.

The climax of the show is going to be spectacular. Roman Reigns will come face-to-face with his rival for Crown Jewel, Logan Paul. What started as a simple interview has turned out to be a full-fledged battle for supremacy. The two gladiators are expected to have a heated exchange or even brawl to end the episode to hype their forthcoming match on November 5 at Crown Jewel.

