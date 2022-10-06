5 matches that should have happened at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 - Megastar could make a shocking return, a potential rematch after five years?

Extreme Rules 2022 is shaping up to be a spectacular night for the WWE Universe. The Premium Live Event is adhering to the premise of delivering each match with an exciting stipulation.

Seth Rollins will face Riddle in a Fight Pit Match with Daniel Cormier as the guest referee while Karrion Kross will fight Drew Mcintyre in a Strap Match.

This will also be the second time when a main-roster women's title will be defended at Extreme Rules. Both Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan will put their gold on the line. Previously, the only women's division bout in WWE history was Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax from the 2018 edition of the event.

On this list, we will look at five matches that should have happened at Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. Edge and Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio

At Extreme Rules, the new leader of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor, will face the previous leader, Edge, in an ‘I Quit' match. Both superstars have had a long-standing feud that began in July.

The Mysterios' presence would have added to it. Dominik has been on Edge's hit list since he cheap-shot him at Clash at the Castle. The heat with his father is also unresolved, with fans wondering if Rey is capable of striking his son, preferably with a steel chair.

The Master of the 619's loyalty would have been put to the test as well. WWE has carefully demonstrated how Rey's parental instincts have been exploited and how he is prone to betraying Edge as a result. While Rey and Dominik would have improved the storyline, tag team action would have increased the intensity of the upcoming match.

#4. Sheamus vs. Gunther - Intercontinental Championship on the line

Intense staredowns and great fights

The Brawling Brutes will fight the recently reformed Imperium in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old-Fashioned Donnybrook Match at Extreme Rules. This is the aftermath of Sheamus and GUNTHER’s rivalry which showcased the gladiators facing each other at Clash at the Castle.

WWE’s decision to not recreate the brilliance of Sheamus and GUNTHER at Extreme Rules is questionable. Perhaps they want The Ring General to have a longer reign with the Intercontinental Championship before Sheamus gets his well-deserved Grand Slam. Survivor Series WarGames is probably another reason why WWE wants to develop feuds between stables.

Even so, fans would have liked to see The Celtic Warrior fight for the Intercontinental title. A singles DonnyBrook Match would have allowed the competitors to surpass their previous performance.

#3. Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey - WWE RAW Women's Championship on the line

Things could have been more extreme

For the first time in WWE, women will participate in an Extreme Rules Match. Liv Morgan will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey in a contest that will define the winner as the epitome of extreme in the women’s division.

Rumored to return at the upcoming event, Charlotte Flair’s addition to the rivalry would have refined the title match at Extreme Rules. WWE is confident of her abilities as evidenced by her previous thrilling gimmick matches against The Rowdy One. Her arrival on SmackDown before Extreme Rules would have led to her being added to the match card.

A triple-threat is still possible if WWE announces Charlotte as a surprise opponent for Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey. In another case, Flair could force herself into a program with Bianca Belair and Bayley by interfering in their Ladder Match.

#2. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali - United States Championship on the line

The All Mighty

The United States Champion Bobby Lashley has missed out on performing at a Premium Live Event for the second time. Since his title victory at Money in the Bank, Lashley has only fought at SummerSlam in late July.

The U.S. Title being defended on RAW is a WWE staple, a flashback to the open challenges issued by John Cena. The company wants to portray Bobby Lashley as a dominant champion while elevating the title's prestige. Fans, however, would have preferred a contender (or contenders) against Lashley at Extreme Rules.

Wrestleview.com @wrestleview They did a really nice job trying to hot shot Mustafa Ali into being a fighter that Bobby Lashley can respect. That was effective. The Seth Rollins attack was totally unexpected. Maybe Rollins vs. Lashley could be the next feud after the Fight Pit? #WWERaw They did a really nice job trying to hot shot Mustafa Ali into being a fighter that Bobby Lashley can respect. That was effective. The Seth Rollins attack was totally unexpected. Maybe Rollins vs. Lashley could be the next feud after the Fight Pit? #WWERaw

Mustafa Ali recently made his long-awaited comeback on RAW and delivered an outstanding performance against The All Mighty. Seth Rollins also teased a fight with Lashley via a Curb Stomp on the United States Championship. Moreover, Riddle could have been included in the fray to continue his feud with Rollins while also vying for gold.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman - Ambulance Match at Extreme Rules 2022

Unfortunately, Roman Reigns will miss out on a match at Extreme Rules 2022. The latest threat to The Head of the Table was dealt with at Clash at the Castle. Now, Drew McIntyre has a “bridge to Kross”, as termed by Paul Heyman.

Reigns still has legitimate challengers for his title, and the one that stands out from the rest is Braun Strowman. Many believe him to be the potential destroyer of The Bloodline's dominance in WWE. However, their hopes are dashed as Strowman is embroiled in a program with Alpha Academy. The returning superstar even missed out on the upcoming event.

Earlier, The Monster of Monsters had a brief feud with Reigns which saw a thrilling Ambulance Match at the Great Balls of Fire 2017. Recreating the stipulation match at Extreme Rules would have given the audience a cracker of a main event.

