5 fan theories for Charlotte Flair's return at WWE Extreme Rules

Charlotte Flair is expected to return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Her recent social media activity indicates the same as she is seen preparing for an imminent comeback. Absent since WrestleMania Backlash, she took time off to marry AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Before her hiatus, the 12-time Women's Champion was involved in a feud with Ronda Rousey which ended in a kayfabe injury. Fans believe she will return to reignite her rivalry with The Baddest Woman on the Planet. However, some claim WWE could pull off a swerve and direct her to the red brand.

In this list, we will look at five fan theories for Charlotte Flair’s return at Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. Charlotte confronts Ronda Rousey setting up a future showdown

Sarveshjoshi @sarveshrcjoshi @WrestIeRant Charlotte will return after ronda wins back smackdown women's championship because wwe & triple h are planning to have rematch of ronda vs charlotte at big ppv @WrestIeRant Charlotte will return after ronda wins back smackdown women's championship because wwe & triple h are planning to have rematch of ronda vs charlotte at big ppv

Ronda Rousey is the favorite going into the match against Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. Should she pick up the win, fans may get bored of continuous rematches in the Rousey-Morgan feud. WWE might need a new challenger to overcome the stale storylines.

This is where Charlotte could play her part. The Queen will make a massive comeback at Extreme Rules to introduce herself as the next challenger for the title. WWE previously experimented with heel vs. heel mechanics, which paid off in the form of Sheamus and Gunther, and they could try to do the same in the women's division.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan could play third-party to the reignited rivalry between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

#4. Charlotte Flair joins Damage CTRL after returning

CJ11GAMESYT @yt_cj11games @JANScouserZ @stevenwwefan98 @ProWFinesse Knowing wwe they’ll have Charlotte return and be in the match or it’ll be a surprise partner for damage CTRL and it leads to a heel turn of either banks, Naomi, asuka or Alexa. @JANScouserZ @stevenwwefan98 @ProWFinesse Knowing wwe they’ll have Charlotte return and be in the match or it’ll be a surprise partner for damage CTRL and it leads to a heel turn of either banks, Naomi, asuka or Alexa.

Bayley's stable is open to new joiners. They have been wreaking havoc on RAW and their potential recruits need to continue their momentum. An experienced heel like Charlotte Flair could fit in Damage CTRL just right.

According to fan theories, Charlotte will be a surprise addition to Damage CTRL in the future. She may earn her ticket to the stable after helping Bayley in her ladder match against Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules. If WWE plays this out, a traditional 4 vs. 4 WarGames match at Survivor Series becomes an exciting possibility.

Natural options for Bianca Belair's team include Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Shotzi and the returning Becky Lynch. Following the showdown, a match between Belair and Flair is inevitable. The RAW Women's Champion just needs to pummel The Queen to achieve the feat of defeating the Four Horsewomen of WWE.

#3. Set up a Triple Threat match for WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Tayshunsmith @Tayshunsmith5

Then she attack Ronda Rousey with the both of them lay out Charlotte flair hold up smackdown women's championship Charlotte flair vs Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey triple theat match at Crown Jewel @reigns_era Charlotte flair will return to attack Liv Morgan after the match is overThen she attack Ronda Rousey with the both of them lay out Charlotte flair hold up smackdown women's championship Charlotte flair vs Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey triple theat match at Crown Jewel @reigns_era Charlotte flair will return to attack Liv Morgan after the match is overThen she attack Ronda Rousey with the both of them lay out Charlotte flair hold up smackdown women's championship Charlotte flair vs Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey triple theat match at Crown Jewel

Mostly expected to interfere in the match between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair's return could lead to some captivating storylines. WWE usually prefers two superstars butting heads but may think differently in the coming week.

The Queen could strike at Extreme Rules when both competitors are exhausted. Knocking them out to cause a no-result at Extreme Rules will not only make a statement befitting a heel but also develop a new layer to the program between Morgan and Rousey. In another case, the champ and challenger may fend off the threat and ultimately set up a match for the Crown Jewel event.

As a characteristic of triple-threat rivalries, multiple title changes could take place before the end of the feud. The returning Charlotte Flair is the favorite to win the title, but Liv Morgan may stun everyone as a dominant champion. Ronda Rousey is always a threat and may bash each competitor like her usual self.

#2. Help Liv Morgan retain the SmackDown Women's Championship

TK (The Kid) Williams @TheKidEKM



I mean wasnt Charlotte the first one to challenge Ronda Rousey to an Extreme Rules match.



So I feel like this is a set up for Charlotte. @reigns_era I feel like a Charlotte Flair return here... Charlotte will help Liv Morgan retain the Championship.I mean wasnt Charlotte the first one to challenge Ronda Rousey to an Extreme Rules match.So I feel like this is a set up for Charlotte. @reigns_era I feel like a Charlotte Flair return here... Charlotte will help Liv Morgan retain the Championship.I mean wasnt Charlotte the first one to challenge Ronda Rousey to an Extreme Rules match.So I feel like this is a set up for Charlotte. https://t.co/76ROE7UpnF

Curtailing Liv Morgan's title reign won't benefit the superstar as well as the company. WWE has carefully developed Liv from a Money in the Bank holder to a resilient champion, having defeated Shayna Baszler previously.

Liv could pull off a shocker thanks to assistance from the returning Charlotte Flair. The Queen will actively play a part in defeating her former rival during the Extreme Rules match and turn face in the process. A pop from the Pennsylvania crowd will aid her in the character change.

iAmMeteora_ @iAmMeteora_ I'm afraid Liv Morgan's days as #SmackDown Womens Champion is numbered unless Charlotte Flair returns at Extreme Rules and beat Ronda Rousey. I'm afraid Liv Morgan's days as #SmackDown Womens Champion is numbered unless Charlotte Flair returns at Extreme Rules and beat Ronda Rousey.

WWE has paired Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in Live Events. The dream team of two top heels could be a hint of a future tag team match against Liv and Charlotte.

#1. Charlotte reveals herself as The White Rabbit at Extreme Rules 2022

Marc @RealistMarc @THuND3R2K Imagine all this hype for a Bray Wyatt return, and they pull a swerve having Charlotte Flair return. @THuND3R2K Imagine all this hype for a Bray Wyatt return, and they pull a swerve having Charlotte Flair return.

A recent hint dropped on RAW regarding the White Rabbit teased the involvement of Extreme Rules. Emanating from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Premium Live Event is expected to be the culmination of the mystery.

Fan theories connect various superstars such as Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross as the White Rabbit. However, Triple H said that it's a superstar that "no one is talking about." Charlotte Flair is the least likely to be spoken of as the rabbit and is most likely to pull off a surprise at Extreme Rules.

The enigma, apparently indicating to Charlotte Flair, is a hint of a gimmick change for the former champion. The Queen received a lot of backstage heat for her role as a heel and WWE could be making sure to tweak her character before she returns.

