5 fan theories for Charlotte Flair's return at WWE Extreme Rules

Charlotte Flair is expected to return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Her recent social media activity indicates the same as she is seen preparing for an imminent comeback. Absent since WrestleMania Backlash, she took time off to marry AEW star Andrade El Idolo.
Before her hiatus, the 12-time Women's Champion was involved in a feud with Ronda Rousey which ended in a kayfabe injury. Fans believe she will return to reignite her rivalry with The Baddest Woman on the Planet. However, some claim WWE could pull off a swerve and direct her to the red brand.
In this list, we will look at five fan theories for Charlotte Flair’s return at Extreme Rules 2022.
#5. Charlotte confronts Ronda Rousey setting up a future showdown
Ronda Rousey is the favorite going into the match against Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. Should she pick up the win, fans may get bored of continuous rematches in the Rousey-Morgan feud. WWE might need a new challenger to overcome the stale storylines.
This is where Charlotte could play her part. The Queen will make a massive comeback at Extreme Rules to introduce herself as the next challenger for the title. WWE previously experimented with heel vs. heel mechanics, which paid off in the form of Sheamus and Gunther, and they could try to do the same in the women's division.
Meanwhile, Liv Morgan could play third-party to the reignited rivalry between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.
#4. Charlotte Flair joins Damage CTRL after returning
Bayley's stable is open to new joiners. They have been wreaking havoc on RAW and their potential recruits need to continue their momentum. An experienced heel like Charlotte Flair could fit in Damage CTRL just right.
According to fan theories, Charlotte will be a surprise addition to Damage CTRL in the future. She may earn her ticket to the stable after helping Bayley in her ladder match against Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules. If WWE plays this out, a traditional 4 vs. 4 WarGames match at Survivor Series becomes an exciting possibility.
Natural options for Bianca Belair's team include Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Shotzi and the returning Becky Lynch. Following the showdown, a match between Belair and Flair is inevitable. The RAW Women's Champion just needs to pummel The Queen to achieve the feat of defeating the Four Horsewomen of WWE.
#3. Set up a Triple Threat match for WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Mostly expected to interfere in the match between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair's return could lead to some captivating storylines. WWE usually prefers two superstars butting heads but may think differently in the coming week.
The Queen could strike at Extreme Rules when both competitors are exhausted. Knocking them out to cause a no-result at Extreme Rules will not only make a statement befitting a heel but also develop a new layer to the program between Morgan and Rousey. In another case, the champ and challenger may fend off the threat and ultimately set up a match for the Crown Jewel event.
As a characteristic of triple-threat rivalries, multiple title changes could take place before the end of the feud. The returning Charlotte Flair is the favorite to win the title, but Liv Morgan may stun everyone as a dominant champion. Ronda Rousey is always a threat and may bash each competitor like her usual self.
#2. Help Liv Morgan retain the SmackDown Women's Championship
Curtailing Liv Morgan's title reign won't benefit the superstar as well as the company. WWE has carefully developed Liv from a Money in the Bank holder to a resilient champion, having defeated Shayna Baszler previously.
Liv could pull off a shocker thanks to assistance from the returning Charlotte Flair. The Queen will actively play a part in defeating her former rival during the Extreme Rules match and turn face in the process. A pop from the Pennsylvania crowd will aid her in the character change.
WWE has paired Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in Live Events. The dream team of two top heels could be a hint of a future tag team match against Liv and Charlotte.
#1. Charlotte reveals herself as The White Rabbit at Extreme Rules 2022
A recent hint dropped on RAW regarding the White Rabbit teased the involvement of Extreme Rules. Emanating from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Premium Live Event is expected to be the culmination of the mystery.
Fan theories connect various superstars such as Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross as the White Rabbit. However, Triple H said that it's a superstar that "no one is talking about." Charlotte Flair is the least likely to be spoken of as the rabbit and is most likely to pull off a surprise at Extreme Rules.
The enigma, apparently indicating to Charlotte Flair, is a hint of a gimmick change for the former champion. The Queen received a lot of backstage heat for her role as a heel and WWE could be making sure to tweak her character before she returns.
