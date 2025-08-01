Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (August 1, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

This week's WWE SmackDown is set to be the go-home episode of the blue brand for SummerSlam. It will feature WWE's final build for The Biggest Party of the Summer, and therefore, many surprises are expected to be on the show. WWE has advertised a stacked lineup of stars for the night, making it an exciting event.The August 1, 2025, episode of SmackDown will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The arena has a capacity of over 19,500, and it serves as the home of the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League. However, for tonight's episode, the current setup is reported to have 9,273 seats.The venue has been a go-to spot for WWE shows in Newark since 2009. Over the years, it has hosted various episodes of RAW and SmackDown, including WWE's iconic PLEs like Hell in a Cell 2009. The last time WWE was at the same venue was on July 10, 2019, to host its WWE Main Event.WWE SmackDown: Venue and TimingCity: Newark, New JerseyVenue: Prudential CenterTime: 8 PM Eastern Time, 7 PM Central Time, 5 PM Pacific TimeWhere to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?Fans who would like to experience WWE's last SmackDown before SummerSlam live can purchase the tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs approximately $63.20 to $1053.00, while two tickets range from $63.20 to $11,698.83.Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is almost sold out, with only a few tickets remaining. New Jersey is also set to host WWE SummerSlam tomorrow night. Therefore, fans have significant hype for tonight's episode of the blue brand. As a result, WWE did not find it difficult to sell out the show.What to expect from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown?As of now, WWE has announced two big matches for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Also, a blockbuster segment featuring John Cena and Cody Rhodes is planned to take place on the show. Other than that, stars like LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss are advertised for the event.Weeks after Cody Rhodes forced him to sign the Street Fight contract on SmackDown, John Cena is set to return to the blue brand to deliver one final message to The American Nightmare ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer. WWE has been advertising it as the focal point of the show. Therefore, some major angle could take place during this segment tonight.Other than that, Giulia will put the Women's United States Championship on the line against Zelina Vega. It will be the Japanese star's first title defense in WWE since winning the title in June. Moreover, Damian Priest will also finally get his hands on Aleister Black following the weeks of heated segments between the two stars backstage.Additionally, Los Garza will host an open challenge for their AAA World Tag Team Championship on the show. Besides, Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill are also expected to be involved in a face-off ahead of their title match at SummerSlam 2025.