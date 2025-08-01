  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (August 1, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (August 1, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

By Subhasish Deb
Published Aug 01, 2025 12:54 GMT
WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown

This week's WWE SmackDown is set to be the go-home episode of the blue brand for SummerSlam. It will feature WWE's final build for The Biggest Party of the Summer, and therefore, many surprises are expected to be on the show. WWE has advertised a stacked lineup of stars for the night, making it an exciting event.

The August 1, 2025, episode of SmackDown will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The arena has a capacity of over 19,500, and it serves as the home of the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League. However, for tonight's episode, the current setup is reported to have 9,273 seats.

The venue has been a go-to spot for WWE shows in Newark since 2009. Over the years, it has hosted various episodes of RAW and SmackDown, including WWE's iconic PLEs like Hell in a Cell 2009. The last time WWE was at the same venue was on July 10, 2019, to host its WWE Main Event.

WWE SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Newark, New Jersey

Venue: Prudential Center

Time: 8 PM Eastern Time, 7 PM Central Time, 5 PM Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Fans who would like to experience WWE's last SmackDown before SummerSlam live can purchase the tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs approximately $63.20 to $1053.00, while two tickets range from $63.20 to $11,698.83.

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is almost sold out, with only a few tickets remaining. New Jersey is also set to host WWE SummerSlam tomorrow night. Therefore, fans have significant hype for tonight's episode of the blue brand. As a result, WWE did not find it difficult to sell out the show.

What to expect from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown?

As of now, WWE has announced two big matches for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Also, a blockbuster segment featuring John Cena and Cody Rhodes is planned to take place on the show. Other than that, stars like LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss are advertised for the event.

Weeks after Cody Rhodes forced him to sign the Street Fight contract on SmackDown, John Cena is set to return to the blue brand to deliver one final message to The American Nightmare ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer. WWE has been advertising it as the focal point of the show. Therefore, some major angle could take place during this segment tonight.

Other than that, Giulia will put the Women's United States Championship on the line against Zelina Vega. It will be the Japanese star's first title defense in WWE since winning the title in June. Moreover, Damian Priest will also finally get his hands on Aleister Black following the weeks of heated segments between the two stars backstage.

Additionally, Los Garza will host an open challenge for their AAA World Tag Team Championship on the show. Besides, Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill are also expected to be involved in a face-off ahead of their title match at SummerSlam 2025.

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

