4 things John Cena can do on WWE SmackDown ahead of SummerSlam

By Subhasish Deb
Published Aug 01, 2025 11:21 GMT
John Cena and Cody Rhodes
John Cena will take on Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam [Image Credit: WWE.com]

John Cena is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. It will be their WrestleMania rematch, which will now be contested under a Street Fight stipulation.

Just two days ahead of this epic clash, The Cenation Leader will make his return to SmackDown to deliver one final message to The American Nightmare. Both superstars will be looking to get the upper hand during their last confrontation. What Cena does on the show will be interesting to see, especially after what happened during their contract signing two weeks ago on SmackDown.

From a sneak attack to a fiery promo, the WWE legend could entertain fans in several ways. Let's discuss four things John Cena can do on WWE SmackDown tonight:

#4. Stage a sneak attack on Cody Rhodes

John Cena can plan a sneak attack on Cody Rhodes tonight on SmackDown. As Rhodes calls him out in the ring for a confrontation, the 48-year-old could ambush him from behind. Cena could unleash a merciless attack on his SummerSlam opponent, knocking him out with the title. He could continue to pound The American Nightmare and make him bleed on the show.

Instead of saying anything on the mic, The Cenation Leader could show glimpses of what his Street Fight with Cody Rhodes could look like this Sunday. Such an angle could portray the WWE legend as a dominant heel ahead of SummerSlam. It would also stir excitement among fans for their Undisputed WWE Championship match this weekend.

#3. Deliver a fiery promo against Cody Rhodes

John Cena could deliver a final promo to Cody Rhodes tonight, taking the mic to express his confidence ahead of their clash. The Cenation Leader might emphasize that he has reached the 100-day milestone as Undisputed WWE Champion, having already defeated top stars like Randy Orton and CM Punk along the way.

Additionally, Cena could remind fans that he defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 and vows to do it again this Sunday. He could deliver a heelish promo, oozing confidence and arrogance to build anticipation for their match. Such an approach would be a simple yet effective way to feature John Cena on the show without putting him in action.

#2. John Cena may tease his babyface turn

John Cena is heavily rumored to turn babyface at SummerSlam. Tonight on SmackDown, he can fuel those rumors with an epic promo. Standing toe-to-toe with The Prodigal Son, Cena could appreciate him and his work in the company for the past few years. With passion in his eyes, the Undisputed WWE Champion could show the shades of his heroic side.

Cena could agree to wrestle Cody Rhodes with passion and intensity this time, unlike WrestleMania 41. He could tease returning to his babyface roots for his final SummerSlam match and promise to deliver a great bout at the spectacle. Meanwhile, fans might rally behind him in this promo to raise the excitement for their upcoming clash.

#1. Lay out Cody Rhodes with an Attitude Adjustment

John Cena and Cody Rhodes could be involved in a heated exchange tonight on SmackDown. Both stars could go all out to get under each other's skin ahead of their match. However, The Last Real Champion could lay out a cheap shot punch on The American Nightmare during the promo.

Following that, the WWE legend could take the 40-year-old out with an Attitude Adjustment in the center of the ring. Cena could then raise his Undisputed WWE Championship in the air over the lifeless body of Rhodes to show that he is confident before their match.

He could make a bold statement that he is not underestimating The American Nightmare. John Cena can simply leave the ring and walk backstage with the show going off air.

