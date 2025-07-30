WWE may have subtly confirmed massive John Cena change at SummerSlam 2025

John Cena is set to compete in his final SummerSlam match this weekend, as he will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight. It will be an emotional night for fans to see him wrestle at the iconic event one last time. Well, it could also become an unforgettable night, as Cena may turn babyface at The Biggest Party of The Summer.The company may have subtly confirmed this with the recent release of WWE: Unreal on Netflix. The documentary series dives deep into The Cenation Leader's heel turn, covering his journey from RAW's premiere on Netflix to his controversial title win at WrestleMania 41. However, the release of WWE: Unreal just five days ahead of SummerSlam may not be a coincidence.WWE's heavy promotion of John Cena's heel turn episode on social media feels like a calculated move to reconnect fans with the veteran's legacy. The Stamford-based promotion has a history of using documentaries to pivot character arcs. The WWE 24 docuseries on Daniel Bryan before WrestleMania 30 amplified his underdog story, leading to his world title win at The Show of Shows.Similarly, WWE: Unreal could be a way to show the mainstream fans the backstory behind Cena's shocking heel turn and the impact it had globally. It could be a way to highlight his role as the company's ultimate hero for over a decade. Releasing the series now, when John Cena's heel run appears to be winding down, indicates that the global juggernaut wants to build hype and buzz around him before a potential redemptive moment at SummerSlam.WWE is a billion-dollar promotion, and every move it makes carries significant meaning. Therefore, a move this big involving Netflix might have an underlying motive. The release of WWE: Unreal days ahead of SummerSlam hints that it could be a well-planned move to set the stage for John Cena's official babyface turn at the summer spectacle.WWE may clean John Cena's WrestleMania 41 stain at SummerSlam 2025John Cena battled Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two, where he captured the Undisputed WWE Championship. The match itself was a disaster due to various reasons, like poor wrestling quality, outside involvement, and a controversial finish. It received tremendous criticism from fans worldwide.It has somewhat put a stain on The Franchise Player's last-ever WrestleMania appearance. However, the company could clean that stain at SummerSlam by letting Cena deliver a classic wrestling match against Rhodes devoid of external interference.John Cena could walk into the arena with great enthusiasm and wrestle like the good old days with great passion. He and Cody Rhodes could deliver an incredible match, rectifying their WrestleMania 41 mishap. This could be a way for WWE to give The Cenation Leader a proper send-off.A great match will help the company wipe off all the dirt Cena vs. Rhodes got stained with at The Show of Shows. WWE would want to wind up this rivalry at SummerSlam with a bout that would be etched in the hearts of fans forever.