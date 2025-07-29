  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • Triple H to book shocking character change at SummerSlam as an apology for recent mistake? Possibility explored

Triple H to book shocking character change at SummerSlam as an apology for recent mistake? Possibility explored

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 29, 2025 14:24 GMT
Triple H
Triple H. [Images via WWE.com & Stephanie McMahon's Instagram]

Triple H has been leaving no stone unturned to make SummerSlam 2025 a spectacular extravaganza. He has a huge challenge to deliver an ecstatic event following the mixed responses WrestleMania 41 received. Currently, it looks like WWE has some huge surprises in store for the upcoming PLE, which could involve a shocking character change of a legendary star.

Ad

The Game could turn John Cena babyface at The Biggest Party of The Summer. He could do that in order to rectify the mishap that happened at WrestleMania 41. Popular rapper Travis Scott interfered in the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and The Cenation Leader at The Show of Shows, leading to an underwhelming finish.

It was one of the most controversial endings in WrestleMania's history, receiving criticism worldwide. This decision did not sit well with fans, as many believed Travis Scott's involvement ruined the historic moment. Recent reports indicate that WWE and Scott have had a major falling out, and the popular rapper is unlikely to be involved with the company in the future.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Therefore, as an apology to fans, Triple H could give a memorable ending to the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena Street Fight at SummerSlam. WWE may build it as a classic wrestling match in which The Cenation Leader delivers an outstanding performance without any external assistance. The Unseen 17 could defeat Cody fair and square in the middle of the ring, marking the return of his heroic persona.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

This could give fans a reason to celebrate his potential win in what will be his final SummerSlam match. Such an angle could breathe life into the last few months of John Cena's Farewell Tour. Additionally, fans have been clamoring to see the 17-time World Champion retire as a hero, and such an angle could help WWE steer in that direction.

Ad

However, this is mere conjecture at this point.

Ad

Triple H to book John Cena against a top heel in his final match?

Triple H will have a fresh direction for John Cena if the WWE legend turns babyface at SummerSlam next month. There are plenty of top heels that Cena has yet to face in the company. Therefore, WWE might decide to pit one of the biggest heels of the company against The Last Real Champion in his final match.

Ad

Gunther could face John Cena in the 48-year-old's retirement match later this year. A huge showdown with the WWE legend would elevate The Ring General's career in the Stamford-based promotion. A recent report suggests that The Game and Co. are seemingly moving in that direction.

Besides, The Franchise Player has worked his entire career as a huge babyface. Hence, it will only make sense if he wraps up his legendary career after battling a top heel like The Ring General. A heel-face feud, if booked well, has the potential to work wonders and create an unforgettable moment for fans.

Ad

Hence, there is a strong possibility that the Triple H-led creative team may look in this direction and book this feud. However, it is currently speculation, and only time will tell what happens.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications