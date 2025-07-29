Triple H to book shocking character change at SummerSlam as an apology for recent mistake? Possibility explored

Triple H has been leaving no stone unturned to make SummerSlam 2025 a spectacular extravaganza. He has a huge challenge to deliver an ecstatic event following the mixed responses WrestleMania 41 received. Currently, it looks like WWE has some huge surprises in store for the upcoming PLE, which could involve a shocking character change of a legendary star.The Game could turn John Cena babyface at The Biggest Party of The Summer. He could do that in order to rectify the mishap that happened at WrestleMania 41. Popular rapper Travis Scott interfered in the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and The Cenation Leader at The Show of Shows, leading to an underwhelming finish.It was one of the most controversial endings in WrestleMania's history, receiving criticism worldwide. This decision did not sit well with fans, as many believed Travis Scott's involvement ruined the historic moment. Recent reports indicate that WWE and Scott have had a major falling out, and the popular rapper is unlikely to be involved with the company in the future.Therefore, as an apology to fans, Triple H could give a memorable ending to the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena Street Fight at SummerSlam. WWE may build it as a classic wrestling match in which The Cenation Leader delivers an outstanding performance without any external assistance. The Unseen 17 could defeat Cody fair and square in the middle of the ring, marking the return of his heroic persona.This could give fans a reason to celebrate his potential win in what will be his final SummerSlam match. Such an angle could breathe life into the last few months of John Cena's Farewell Tour. Additionally, fans have been clamoring to see the 17-time World Champion retire as a hero, and such an angle could help WWE steer in that direction.However, this is mere conjecture at this point.Triple H to book John Cena against a top heel in his final match?Triple H will have a fresh direction for John Cena if the WWE legend turns babyface at SummerSlam next month. There are plenty of top heels that Cena has yet to face in the company. Therefore, WWE might decide to pit one of the biggest heels of the company against The Last Real Champion in his final match.Gunther could face John Cena in the 48-year-old's retirement match later this year. A huge showdown with the WWE legend would elevate The Ring General's career in the Stamford-based promotion. A recent report suggests that The Game and Co. are seemingly moving in that direction.Besides, The Franchise Player has worked his entire career as a huge babyface. Hence, it will only make sense if he wraps up his legendary career after battling a top heel like The Ring General. A heel-face feud, if booked well, has the potential to work wonders and create an unforgettable moment for fans.Hence, there is a strong possibility that the Triple H-led creative team may look in this direction and book this feud. However, it is currently speculation, and only time will tell what happens.