Legendary WWE star to turn babyface ahead of his historic SummerSlam match? Exploring the chances

SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place on August 2 and 3, and MetLife Stadium is getting decked out to host the monumental event. WWE may have some jaw-dropping surprises in store, and one of those could be John Cena's character change. The WWE legend may turn babyface ahead of his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at the summer spectacle.The speculation arose after what happened on the latest episode of SmackDown. Rhodes delivered a passionate promo, where he expressed frustrations with Cena's lack of commitment and passion for their high-profile match. The American Nightmare stated that he wants to face the real John Cena, who was once passionate about wrestling—the man who defined an entire era.The 40-year-old summoned the authentic Cena, who had been the torchbearer of Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect for decades. Cody Rhodes also dropped a very interesting line in his promo, saying that he wants to see The Franchise Player come out of the ramp in great fervor at SummerSlam, talk to Stu (the cameraman), and run into the ring just like the old times.Since then, rumors have been buzzing that Rhodes' demand for the real John Cena (the babyface Cena) could eventually lead to a dramatic character shift within the veteran. The 48-year-old could return to his heroic roots once again. He could come out to the ramp at SummerSlam just like the old times, officially turning babyface ahead of his Undisputed WWE Title match.Rumors have already been swirling that Cena's babyface turn is on the horizon, as he has very limited dates left in his farewell tour. Therefore, Cody Rhodes' promo is seemingly an indication that WWE is preparing to pull the trigger. John Cena could show the shades of his babyface turn on the go-home edition of SmackDown while fully reverting to his heroic gimmick at SummerSlam.Fans are eagerly looking forward to Cena vs. Rhodes. It will be a historic match since it will be the last time The Leader of the Cenation will wrestle at the summer spectacle. However, it's all speculation as of now!WWE to pull off a double turn at SummerSlam 2025?Ever since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes has been a man on a mission. The American Nightmare has become more focused and resilient. He also showed that he can go to any lengths to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena.Rumors have been swirling that fans could witness a double turn at SummerSlam 2025. While Cena could return to his heroic roots, Rhodes could embrace a dark and heel persona. For weeks, The Prodigal Son has been showing shades of his villainous side, which has been evident in his segments.Cody Rhodes also gave a glimpse of it during his match with Randy Orton at Night of Champions. Moreover, he forced John Cena and made the veteran scribble his signature on their contract. This is a version of Rhodes that has never been seen before, indicating that he may be in the midst of a transformation.There is a strong possibility that The American Nightmare could resort to heel tactics to dethrone Cena at SummerSlam, officially turning heel in the process. Meanwhile, The Cenation Leader could become a beloved babyface again in WWE, resulting in a double turn at the annual event.