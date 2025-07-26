  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • Legendary WWE star to turn babyface ahead of his historic SummerSlam match? Exploring the chances

Legendary WWE star to turn babyface ahead of his historic SummerSlam match? Exploring the chances

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 26, 2025 13:14 GMT
SummerSlam
Massive twist may be looming [Image Source: WWE on TNT Sports' X and WWE.com]

SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place on August 2 and 3, and MetLife Stadium is getting decked out to host the monumental event. WWE may have some jaw-dropping surprises in store, and one of those could be John Cena's character change. The WWE legend may turn babyface ahead of his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at the summer spectacle.

Ad

The speculation arose after what happened on the latest episode of SmackDown. Rhodes delivered a passionate promo, where he expressed frustrations with Cena's lack of commitment and passion for their high-profile match. The American Nightmare stated that he wants to face the real John Cena, who was once passionate about wrestling—the man who defined an entire era.

The 40-year-old summoned the authentic Cena, who had been the torchbearer of Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect for decades. Cody Rhodes also dropped a very interesting line in his promo, saying that he wants to see The Franchise Player come out of the ramp in great fervor at SummerSlam, talk to Stu (the cameraman), and run into the ring just like the old times.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since then, rumors have been buzzing that Rhodes' demand for the real John Cena (the babyface Cena) could eventually lead to a dramatic character shift within the veteran. The 48-year-old could return to his heroic roots once again. He could come out to the ramp at SummerSlam just like the old times, officially turning babyface ahead of his Undisputed WWE Title match.

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Rumors have already been swirling that Cena's babyface turn is on the horizon, as he has very limited dates left in his farewell tour. Therefore, Cody Rhodes' promo is seemingly an indication that WWE is preparing to pull the trigger. John Cena could show the shades of his babyface turn on the go-home edition of SmackDown while fully reverting to his heroic gimmick at SummerSlam.

Ad
Ad

Fans are eagerly looking forward to Cena vs. Rhodes. It will be a historic match since it will be the last time The Leader of the Cenation will wrestle at the summer spectacle. However, it's all speculation as of now!

WWE to pull off a double turn at SummerSlam 2025?

Ever since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes has been a man on a mission. The American Nightmare has become more focused and resilient. He also showed that he can go to any lengths to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena.

Ad

Rumors have been swirling that fans could witness a double turn at SummerSlam 2025. While Cena could return to his heroic roots, Rhodes could embrace a dark and heel persona. For weeks, The Prodigal Son has been showing shades of his villainous side, which has been evident in his segments.

Cody Rhodes also gave a glimpse of it during his match with Randy Orton at Night of Champions. Moreover, he forced John Cena and made the veteran scribble his signature on their contract. This is a version of Rhodes that has never been seen before, indicating that he may be in the midst of a transformation.

Ad

There is a strong possibility that The American Nightmare could resort to heel tactics to dethrone Cena at SummerSlam, officially turning heel in the process. Meanwhile, The Cenation Leader could become a beloved babyface again in WWE, resulting in a double turn at the annual event.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications