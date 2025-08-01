  • home icon
WWE announces 48-year-old icon is returning to SmackDown

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 01, 2025 02:50 GMT
Legendary wrestler is coming back to the blue brand (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Legendary wrestler is coming back to the blue brand (Image Credits: wwe.com)

The upcoming episode of SmackDown will be the final show before WWE SummerSlam this year. It will be a must-see show, as a 48-year-old icon will make a special appearance before an epic showdown.

This year's SummerSlam is no less than WrestleMania, given that it will be a first-ever two-night event.

One of the matches that fans are looking forward to most is a Street Fight between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Cenation Leader hasn't been very active on TV for the build-up due to his Hollywood commitments. The two men last came face-to-face during the July 18 episode of SmackDown, which saw Rhodes force Cena to sign a contract for their match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

John Cena hasn't been seen since taking a vicious beatdown at the hands of his SummerSlam opponent. However, that changes this Friday when The Franchise Player graces the WWE Universe with his presence.

Ahead of their highly anticipated match, the company announced that the two men will be under one roof once again in Newark, New Jersey.

Will Cena be able to get the upper hand on Rhodes before their match at SummerSlam? Fans must tune in this Friday to find out.

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

