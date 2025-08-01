WWE launches a new title belt just days before SummerSlam 2025

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 01, 2025 00:12 GMT
Triple H (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Triple H (Image Credits: wwe.com)

The WWE Universe is in for a treat this weekend when WWE brings us a first-ever two-night SummerSlam. Ahead of this year's Biggest Party of the Summer, the company launched a new belt on the WWE shop.

Ad

Triple H has lined up a WrestleMania-caliber match card for SummerSlam, with as many as 12 matches set to take place across both nights. There's tremendous hype for the marquee show, as John Cena will compete in his last-ever SummerSlam before wrapping up his in-ring career later this year.

The Cenation Leader will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight. The match will likely close out Night 2 of SummerSlam this year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Just days before the show, WWE launched a new SummerSlam-themed belt on the shop. Wrestling fans can purchase this item for $599.99.

You can check it out below:

Ad

This is the second title belt the company has introduced over the last few weeks. The company launched a brand new Undisputed Tribal Chief Championship as part of the 'OTC1' merchandise collection.

Interestingly, this replica belt was originally planned to be presented to Roman Reigns during RAW's Netflix debut.

Triple H comments on John Cena's final WWE SummerSlam match

In an interview with ESPN, Triple H shared his thoughts heading into SummerSlam this year.

Ad

He said he is looking forward to seeing the Cenation Leader compete at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

"One of the highlights for me is this will be the last time John Cena competes at a SummerSlam. So, there's already a massive amount of interest there. You know, as John winds down his career, to see him come to a place where he is stepping into arenas doing what he wanted to do, which is sort of a Farewell Tour, to take some risks, to do things that he's never done before, but get out there and let people see him. Let him say thank you to those fans, and let them say thank you to him."
Ad
Ad

Cena has defeated Cody Rhodes four times in televised singles matches.

Will he be able to continue his winning streak against The American Nightmare? Or is a title change in the cards this weekend? Fans must stay tuned to find out how this rivalry unfolds at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications