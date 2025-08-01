WWE launches a new title belt just days before SummerSlam 2025

The WWE Universe is in for a treat this weekend when WWE brings us a first-ever two-night SummerSlam. Ahead of this year's Biggest Party of the Summer, the company launched a new belt on the WWE shop.Triple H has lined up a WrestleMania-caliber match card for SummerSlam, with as many as 12 matches set to take place across both nights. There's tremendous hype for the marquee show, as John Cena will compete in his last-ever SummerSlam before wrapping up his in-ring career later this year.The Cenation Leader will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight. The match will likely close out Night 2 of SummerSlam this year.Just days before the show, WWE launched a new SummerSlam-themed belt on the shop. Wrestling fans can purchase this item for $599.99.You can check it out below:This is the second title belt the company has introduced over the last few weeks. The company launched a brand new Undisputed Tribal Chief Championship as part of the 'OTC1' merchandise collection.Interestingly, this replica belt was originally planned to be presented to Roman Reigns during RAW's Netflix debut.Triple H comments on John Cena's final WWE SummerSlam matchIn an interview with ESPN, Triple H shared his thoughts heading into SummerSlam this year.He said he is looking forward to seeing the Cenation Leader compete at the Biggest Party of the Summer.&quot;One of the highlights for me is this will be the last time John Cena competes at a SummerSlam. So, there's already a massive amount of interest there. You know, as John winds down his career, to see him come to a place where he is stepping into arenas doing what he wanted to do, which is sort of a Farewell Tour, to take some risks, to do things that he's never done before, but get out there and let people see him. Let him say thank you to those fans, and let them say thank you to him.&quot;Cena has defeated Cody Rhodes four times in televised singles matches.Will he be able to continue his winning streak against The American Nightmare? Or is a title change in the cards this weekend? Fans must stay tuned to find out how this rivalry unfolds at the Biggest Party of the Summer.