Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (August 8, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will see the aftermath of SummerSlam 2025. It is expected to be a blockbuster show filled with exciting matches and segments. Several top stars like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Tiffany Stratton are currently advertised to appear on the show.
The August 8, 2025, episode of SmackDown will emanate from Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. The arena has a total capacity of approximately 21,000 and serves as the home of the Montreal Canadiens hockey team. However, for tonight's show, the current setup is reported to have 12,188 seats.
The venue has been a popular spot for wrestling shows in Montreal since 1997. It has hosted several major WWE shows, including RAW and SmackDown, in the past. The infamous "Montreal Screwjob" also took place at this venue during Survivor Series 1997. The last time WWE was at Bell Centre was on April 15, 2024, for an episode of Monday Night RAW.
WWE SmackDown: Venue and Timing
City: Montreal, Quebec
Venue: Bell Centre
Time: 8 PM Eastern Time, 7 PM Central Time, 5 PM Pacific Time
Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?
Those who want to enjoy tonight's edition of SmackDown live from the arena can purchase the tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs approximately 77.75 CAD to 833.00 CAD, while the price of two tickets ranges from 77.75 CAD to 622.68 CAD.
However, the prices can vary depending on the seat location and demand, subject to availability. Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is almost sold out, with only a few tickets remaining. The company is currently on a tour to Canada, and fans' excitement is running high.
What to expect from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown?
As of now, WWE has not announced any matches for the show. However, several blockbuster segments are scheduled for tonight's edition of SmackDown, with the appearances of John Cena and Cody Rhodes being the biggest highlights.
Following a career-defining win against The Cenation Leader, Rhodes will appear on the show to address his future. He is expected to meet his first challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship as the company's upcoming premium live event, Clash in Paris, is just a few weeks away.
The Franchise Player suffered the wrath of a returning Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Cena will be in the house tonight to respond to the shocking turn of events that unfolded this past weekend. There is a high chance that The Beast Incarnate may show up on WWE SmackDown as well.
Other than that, Tiffany Stratton will also shed light on her future as the WWE Women's Champion following a dominant win over Jade Cargill at SummerSlam. Besides, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Randy Orton, and LA Knight are also slated to appear on the show tonight.
